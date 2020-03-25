‘Comrade Britney’ started trending after Britney Spears called for a redistribution of wealth on Instagram

caption Britney Spears at the 2019 premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Britney Spears reposted an image on Instagram that calls for redistribution of wealth and a general strike amid the coronavirus crisis.

“During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever,” reads the graphic, created by writer Mimi Zhu. “We will feed each other, re-distribute wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay.”

“Communion goes beyond walls,” Spears captioned the post, adding three rose emojis, which is a symbol commonly associated with the Democratic Socialists of America.

“Comrade Britney” began trending on Twitter, with fans praising Spears as a “Marxist queen.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Britney Spears is being celebrated as a Marxist comrade and “queen of the proletariat” after she seemingly called for redistribution of wealth on Instagram.

The “Toxic” singer recently reposted a graphic, created by writer Mimi Zhu (@mimizhuxiyuan), which encourages “community collaboration” as people around the world are self-isolating amid the coronavirus crisis.

“During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever. Call your loved ones, write virtual love letters,” the image reads. “We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web. We will feed each other, re-distribute wealth, strike.”

“We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together.”

“Communion goes beyond walls,” Spears captioned the post.

She also added three rose emojis, which is a symbol commonly associated with the Democratic Socialists of America.

Fans gleefully flooded her comments on Instagram, praising the pop star as “queen of communion and communism,” “queen of wealth redistribution,” and “queen of post-capitalism.”

On Tuesday evening, as the post garnered more attention, “Comrade Britney” began trending on Twitter.

With the taste of your lips, I’m on a strike, You’re Marxist, I’m slippin’ under, With a taste of your proletariat, I’M ADDICTED TO YOU, DON’TCHA KNOW THAT YOUR MARXIST#ComradeBritney pic.twitter.com/nKjlVQWPFe — Tuck (@TuckerPartridge) March 24, 2020

When you realize the “it” in “Oops, I did it again” refers to inciting a proletariat uprising #ComradeBritney pic.twitter.com/bzSD31bEZu — Debs Diaries (@DebsDiaries) March 24, 2020

WE LOVE A MARXIST QUEEN!!! https://t.co/v9VjGokDpw — Cris Zerep (@Tope1201) March 25, 2020

“I didn’t expect Britney Spears to call for a socialist uprising, but here we are,” Max Berger, a member of the Social Democratic Party of America and former aide to Elizabeth Warren, wrote on Twitter.

He added: “Britney may not be the revolutionary leader we want, but she is the revolutionary leader we deserve.”

I didn’t expect Britney Spears to call for a socialist uprising, but here we are. pic.twitter.com/CIa2zvXpHs — Pitchforks 2020 (@maxberger) March 24, 2020

Britney may not be the revolutionary leader we want, but she is the revolutionary leader we deserve. — Pitchforks 2020 (@maxberger) March 24, 2020

For her part, Zhu told Insider that it was “really surreal” when she saw that Spears “found resonance in the message.”

“I wrote this piece during this confusing and isolating time. I was feeling intensely frustrated at how ill-equipped these systems have been in taking care of its people. I wanted to write something about us taking care of each other,” Zhu said in an email.

“I wanted to emphasize the importance of staying connected during the disconnect,” she continued. “There’s a lot of rightful despair, anger, and displacement. Inaccessible healthcare, unemployment, houselessness and stress about not being able to afford rent and basic survival necessities during this crisis are all things to worry about. I needed to write something that shed light on the love we can provide for each other and the ways we can do it.”

Zhu added that it has been “sweet and hilarious” watching the world react to her thoughts on Spears’ Instagram feed.

“I think the thought of her, an international icon, spreading a socialist / radical message, is a symbol of hope we need right now,” she told us. “I’m joyful and hopeful to be the one who wrote the message.”

hi ~ so @britneyspears reposted my work yesterday and i’m rly grateful ! she didn’t tag me and i’ve seen the image floating around. i am the artist and wanna remind to credit artists and put them on ???? i love her and hope she sees this and my original post on ig: @mimizhuxiyuan❕ pic.twitter.com/4Q0DAhs3Pp — MIMI ZHU ☁️ (@mimizhuxiyuan) March 24, 2020

It’s unclear whether Spears intended to encourage redistribution of wealth and a general strike. According to The Guardian, she was registered in Louisiana as a Republican in 2001 – though Spears has advocated for progressive policies in the years since. In 2017, she was a notable supporter of The Dream Act, which is designed to protect young immigrants who are vulnerable to deportation.

A representative for Spears did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.