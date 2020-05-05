Brits have been asked to eat more steak to help struggling beef farmers

caption Brits are being asked to eat more steak at home. source Getty/kivoart

Brits are being asked to eat more steak at home, rather than just ground beef.

With restaurants closed because of the novel coronavirus and many people seeing steak as an indulgence they have only when dining out, beef farmers are struggling, the UK National Farmers Union says.

The NFU’s president, Minette Batters, told The Telegraph that Brits could help support the industry by having a weekly steak night.

She also predicted that the cancellation of events like Wimbledon and Ascot would leave farmers with a surplus of strawberries and cheese this summer.

For many people, steak is an indulgence and an extravagance that they don’t treat themselves to that often, whether for environmental, health, or budgetary reasons.

The British meat industry wants that to change.

The UK National Farmers Union is calling on Brits to buy more steak rather than cheaper ground beef.

With many people typically eating steak as a treat when dining out rather than as something they cook for themselves at home, the closing of restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be problematic for farmers.

The president of the NFU, Minette Batters, told The Telegraph that Brits could help support the industry by having a weekly steak night.

“We eat a lot of steaks out of home, but out of retail we eat a lot of mince,” she said.

“We need to get people to be eating these high-quality steaks – if people can have a steak night, that’s a great way to help. Have it with some great British asparagus, and that’s a lovely meal!”

The call follows the French being asked to eat more cheese and Belgians more fries as food producers across the globe feel the effect of lockdowns.

It’s not just in Belgium that there’s a surplus of potatoes, though – Brits have one as well.

“Farmers that were selling potatoes to fish-and-chip shops have lost their market overnight – we have a lot of potatoes still in storage that have not been sold,” Batters said.

What’s more, the cancellation of many summer events like the Wimbledon tennis tournament and the Ascot horse racing is likely to have an impact on British farmers too, so the public may be asked to eat more strawberries and cheese at home to make up the market.

Batters predicted a “plentiful supply” of strawberries this summer.

Steak, fries, cheese, and strawberries. There are certainly worse meals.

The NFU did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for further comment.