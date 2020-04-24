Haunting photos of the Brooklyn Bridge show how the coronavirus pandemic turned New York City into a ghost town

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The Brooklyn Bridge pedestrian pathway is normally filled with tourists, commuters, and locals.

During the coronavirus pandemic and the outbreak in New York City, the nearly empty bridge – aside from a few essential commuters and cooped-up locals looking for exercise – stands as a stark illustration of how much COVID-19 has changed New York, and other localities around the world.

Scroll down for a side-by-side look at one of New York’s most iconic sites.

The Brooklyn Bridge is one of the most famous bridges in the world, and one of the most heavily trafficked sites in New York. But in recent weeks, things have been different.

More than 120,000 vehicles, 4,000 pedestrians, and 2,600 bicyclists crossed the bridge each day in 2016, the latest year for which data were available, according to the New York City Department of Transportation.

With incredible views of Manhattan’s skyline, the Statue of Liberty, and easy connection between Downtown Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan, the bridge is a staple for tourists, commuters, and locals looking to stretch their legs.

Normally, the bridge’s pedestrian walkway and bike lanes are so crowded it can be hard to move without stopping every few steps. Even in winter or on rainy days, the bridge is usually packed.

Now, however, as the city bears what officials hope is the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, social distancing mandates remain in effect for at least another three weeks, and tourism around the world slows to an almost complete halt, the bridge is almost unrecognizable.

We went to the bridge this week to see what it’s like during the age of social distancing, and what we found was haunting, eerie, and a little bit sad, a true indication of how much everyday life has changed since COVID-19.

Keep scrolling for a look at the eerie emptiness of the Brooklyn Bridge.

The Brooklyn Bridge is normally a bustling hotspot for tourists and locals alike.

Both visitors and commuters flock to the bridge, for its famous views of Manhattan, to enjoy a walk on the nearly 140 year-old path, or for a quick and easy connection between Downtown Brooklyn and lower Manhattan.

Normally, the bridge is so crowded that it’s hard to walk without stopping, and cyclists are left dodging pedestrians spilling over into the bike lane.

In normal times, even lousy weather can’t keep people away.

But that was before COVID-19.

Now, the pedestrian pathway on the bridge is nearly empty.

A few essential commuters still take to the bridge, which offers a more socially distant commute between the boroughs than the subway or a taxi.

But the few scattered people seen in these April 2020 photos show that it’s nothing like what it was before.

The tourists, usually a fixture on the bridge every single day and night, are gone.

The weekday car traffic has also slowed to a trickle, merely a shell of the stop-and-go crawl New Yorkers have come to expect.

The bridge certainly isn’t empty, but it’s nothing like the norm.

Of those continuing to use the bridge on this Thursday afternoon, most were following city and state guidelines and requirements to wear masks …

… Though some still had their faces uncovered, the sparse foot traffic making it easy to maintain social distance.

It was clear that people were still outside for a few different reasons, even as most stay at home to help slow the spread of the virus.

There were commuters …

… People getting exercise …

… And others just out for a stroll, a chance to stretch one’s legs.

Biking over the bridge can be difficult when it’s busy, at least one cyclist found a silver lining to the empty stretch across the East River.

As most of New York stays at home to try and flatten the curve, it’s hard to imagine what the city will look like when people can leave their homes en masse again.

One thing goes without saying …

These are strange times.

But hopefully sooner than later …

New York can be New York again.