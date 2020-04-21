Exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have 3 amazing daughters together. Here’s everything you need to know about Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout.

caption Rumer Willis (far left) starred in the Broadway musical “Chicago” in 2015, and her father Bruce, sister Tallulah (center), mom Demi Moore (second from right), and other sister Scout (right) joined her backstage. source Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

“Die Hard” actor Bruce Willis has three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore: Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.

Rumer is an accomplished actress who’s starred with her dad in several films, while Scout is a singer-songwriter about to release her first EP.

Their sister Tallulah is a clothing designer and mental health advocate who released a clothing collection earlier this year.

The three sisters appear to be quarantining with their parents (and some very cute dogs) at the family home in Hailey, Idaho.

Even though their marriage ended in 2000, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore still have a close bond with each other and their three daughters – Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

Willis has since remarried and has two young children with his current wife Emma Heming Willis, but the connection with his older daughters remains strong. The “Die Hard” actor is currently quarantining in Idaho with Moore and their three children, all of whom have found success as adults.

Rumer, 31, is an accomplished actress who’s appeared onscreen alongside her father in several movies, as well as on Broadway in the musical “Chicago,” where she played Roxie Hart.

Her sister Scout, 28, is a singer-songwriter who frequently performs at Los Angeles nightclubs, and is about to release her first EP.

And Tallulah, 26, is an artist and mental health advocate who designed and released a clothing line earlier this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Willis sisters.

Rumer Willis, 31, is the oldest Willis sister.

caption Rumer Willis attended an Oscars after-party with her mother in February.

Rumer was born on August 16, 1988, and – like her two younger sisters – was raised in Hailey, Idaho, where her parents famously relocated after their 1987 wedding.

Although she spent most of her childhood in Idaho, Rumer appeared in several films with her parents as a kid. In 1995, she made her feature film debut (alongside mom Demi Moore) in “Then and Now,” and followed it up with an appearance in 1996’s “Striptease,” also starring Moore.

Rumer also appeared in movies with her dad Bruce, like 2000’s “The Whole Nine Yards” and 2005’s “Hostage.”

She briefly attended the University of Southern California before dropping out after one semester, ostensibly to focus on her acting career.

She’s an accomplished actress who’s starred in films like “The House Bunny,” and, more recently, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

caption Rumer Willis played a sorority girl in 2008’s “The House Bunny.”

Rumer has appeared in numerous films since making her debut in 1995, including the 2008 horror movie “From Within,” and comedy “The House Bunny,” which premiered the same year. She also starred in the 2009 slasher flick “Sorority Row,” and 2012’s “The Diary of Preston Plummer,” in addition to appearing in a steady string of other films.

More recently, Rumer played English actress Joanna Pettet in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Rumer’s also competed on reality TV shows like “The Masked Singer” and “Dancing With the Stars.”

caption Rumer Willis competed on season 20 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

In addition to her lengthy film credits, Rumer has also appeared on a variety of TV shows, including hits like “Pretty Little Liars” and “Empire,” and reality series like “The Masked Singer” in 2019.

And in 2015, Rumer competed on season 20 of “Dancing with the Stars,” going on to win the competition with help from her partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy. That same year, Rumer also made her Broadway debut in a production of “Chicago,” playing lead character Roxie Hart.

Scout, 28, is the middle Willis sister.

caption Scout Willis was born in 1991.

Like her other sisters, Scout was raised primarily in Idaho and appeared in several films when she was young, including “The Scarlet Letter” in 1995 and in “Bandits” with her father Bruce in 2001.

Scout attended Brown University and graduated in 2013.

She’s a musician and artist who’s about to release her first EP.

caption Scout Willis (left) attended the premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with her sisters Tallulah (center) and Rumer (right).

Scout has interned in the wardrobe department of several movies, including Wes Anderson’s 2012 film “Moonrise Kingdom.”

In addition to her interest in the movie industry, Scout is also a musician and artist, who frequently shares videos of herself performing at LA clubs on her Instagram. Earlier this year, she revealed that she was preparing to release her first EP, “in the first few months of this new decade.”

She uses social media to advocate for issues she feels strongly about, like universal access to abortion and, most recently, support for at-risk families and individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tallulah, 26, is the youngest Willis sister.

caption Tallulah Willis was born in 1994.

She was raised in Idaho along with her sisters, and also made appearances in films as a child, including 2001’s “Bandits” and “The Whole Ten Yards” in 2004.

She’s been open about her struggles with alcohol abuse and mental health.

caption Tallulah Willis is the youngest of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughters.

During a November appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk,” Tallulah opened up about her problems with alcohol and substance abuse, revealing she nearly died from alcohol poisoning when she was just a teenager.

“We were on family vacation,” Tallulah said of her first time drinking. “It was champagne, it was very sweet. And then when I was 15, I almost died from alcohol poisoning.”

According to her sister Rumer, who also appeared on the episode of “Red Table Talk,” she let Tallulah stay with her for a while, but kicked her out as her drinking escalated. After a scary incident in the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Tallulah became unresponsive after taking codeine and cocaine, the family decided it was best for her to move in with Moore, who had herself previously struggled with alcohol abuse.

Tallulah eventually got treatment for her substance abuse issues and has been sober now for several years. Since her treatment, she’s been an outspoken advocate for mental health and substance abuse and has also addressed her history of eating disorders in recent years.

Tallulah is an artist and clothing designer who released a collection earlier this year.

caption Rumer (left), Scout (center), and Tallulah (right) Willis frequently attend movie premieres and fashion shows together.

Tallulah frequently shares artwork on her Instagram account, and released a clothing line, Wyllis, in early February.

The line is currently comprised of sweatshirts that feature hand-drawn artwork by Tallulah, but according to a post by Scout, “high f—ing fashion” items of clothing are also in the works. Wyllis sweatshirts also feature a tag on the inside that contains the numbers for several mental health hotlines, along with the words, “You are not alone.”

After the brand launched in February, Tallulah’s sisters and mom took to social media to share their support. Scout called Tallulah her “incredibly talented little sister” and wrote that she was “beyond proud” of her sibling “for jumping into the world in such a gorgeous, graceful and dignified way.” Rumer and Moore also posted heartfelt messages to Tallulah as well.

All three Willis sisters are currently quarantining in Idaho with their parents.

caption The Willis-Moore family is currently hunkering down in Idaho during the pandemic.

Even though Willis and Moore have been separated for a while, they still reunited with their daughters to quarantine at a home in Idaho, along with a few other family members.

During quarantine, the family has shared pictures and videos of themselves reading, posing for photoshoots, and, in Tallulah’s case, undergoing a major hairstyle change, courtesy of her dad.

On Monday, the family love continued when Tallulah shared a photo of herself wearing a “Die Hard” shirt and posing with Willis, simply captioning the picture “Father.”