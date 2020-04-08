Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are staying in the same house with their children 20 years after their high-profile divorce

caption Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who divorced in 2000, are quarantining together with their children. source Phil Faraone/VMN18 / Contributor / Getty Images

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, who divorced in 2000, are isolating together with their children.

One of their three daughters, Tallulah, posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday of she, her boyfriend, and her parents wearing matching pajamas.

Since their high-profile split, Moore and Willis have remained close.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It could be a scene straight out of a charming rom-com.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, who divorced in 2000, are isolating in the same home with their children.

The actors have three daughters together, and their youngest, Tallulah, posted a sweet photo of the arrangement to Instagram on Tuesday. In the picture, Tallulah, her boyfriend, her dog, and her parents wore matching striped pajamas. In the comments, Tallulah noted that they’ve all been quarantining together for 27 days, so far.

She captioned the photo with the term,”chaotic neutral,” a Dungeons and Dragons reference, which describes characters who buck tradition and follow their hearts.

Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming, gave the photo her stamp of approval.

“Not many can pull that color off!” Heming wrote. “Lookin good squad.”

Demi Moore also shared her own photo of her crew in quarantine

Moore shared her own photo of the group with the caption: “Family bonding.” In another comment, Heming implied that she’s isolating separately.

Since their 2000 divorce, Moore and Willis have remained close

Since their split, Moore and Willis have maintained a close relationship.

Moore was a guest of honor at Willis’ Comedy Central Roast in 2018. The actress has been open about the importance of co-parenting well for her children.

“I’m the product of divorced parents, and my brother and I were the pawns in my parents’ game,” Moore told Harper’s Bazaar in 2008. “I never wanted that for my kids. At that time, I could not have seen what a gift that situation was, but without that experience, I would not have known there was a different choice to make in my own divorce.