Bryan Adams apologized after blaming ‘bat eating, virus making’ Chinese people for the coronavirus pandemic

Bryan Adams apologized for his sweary tirade against Chinese people in which he called them “f—— bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b——-.”

Adams posted a second Instagram video, and wrote: “Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday.”

However, some users called his apology “weak,” while Shang-Chi and MCU actor Simu Liu criticized his generalising of wet markets, calling them a “way of life” for many people.

Liu commented: “”Why don’t we contribute to frontline healthcare efforts instead? Why don’t we help deliver meals? Literally anything other than blaming this on an entire race of people.”

Bryan Adams apologized for his coronavirus tirade in which he blamed the pandemic on Chinese “virus making, greedy b——-.”

On Tuesday, Adams posted a video of himself singing on Instagram, and in the caption wrote: “Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f—— bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b——-, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus.”

A wet market is a marketplace that sells perishable goods such as fresh fish, meat, and other produce – the opposite of a dry market, which sells goods like materials and electronics. Not all wet markets sell live animals that are slaughtered at the hands of their vendors upon the customer’s purchase, nor do most of them sell wild or exotic animals. However, the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which did sell wild animals, is believed to be a possible cause of the coronavirus.

Adams also said his message to people was to “go vegan,” but he has now apologised for his sweary rant in another Instagram post in which he sings one of the songs he was supposed to sing on his tour. Adams wrote:

“Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world.”

Adams’ original post is still up on his Instagram and hasn’t been deleted, although he has turned comments off. On his apology post, plenty of user were critical of Adams’ original comments and his new apology. Chef Michael Allemeier wrote: “Hey we are all missing our lives currently. But the world doesn’t need your racist views and options. Pls be part of the solution not part of the problem. Having tantrums on IG [Instagram] just divides us, when we need to be more tolerant.”

Meanwhile, actor Simu Liu, who will play superhero Shang-Chi in the MCU’s upcoming “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” also commented, defending wet markets.

“Wet markets are a way of life for literally billions of people around the world,” Liu wrote. “Not everyone is privileged enought to be able to choose to live vegan; there are plenty of parts in the world where that kind of diet is just not possible.”

“Is some degree of change needed in many of these wet markets, including the types of meats that SOME of them sell? Absolutely. But please, stop adding to the prejudice and the hate.”

“Why don’t we contribute to frontline healthcare efforts instead? Why don’t we help deliver meals? Literally anything other than blaming this on an entire race of people.”