BTS member RM says he learned English from ‘Friends’ on the band’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’: ‘My favorite was Chandler’

- K-pop group BTS (comprised of V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope) joined James Corden for the latest installment of “Carpool Karaoke” on CBS’ “The Late Late Show.”
- The band sang along to Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s “Finesse,” Post Malone’s “Circles,” and “On” from their latest album titled “Map of the Soul: 7.”
- RM also told Corden that he learned English from watching NBC’s hit sitcom “Friends” and revealed that his favorite character is Chandler Bing (portrayed by Matthew Perry).
- BTS also clapped along to the show’s theme song, “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts, and later participated in a dance class with the late-night host.
