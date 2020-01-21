Buffalo Wild Wings will give away free wings if the Super Bowl goes into overtime. Here’s how to get them.

caption Buffalo Wild Wings is bringing back its free wings wager. source Dixie D. Vereen / The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Super Bowl is coming up on February 2, and Buffalo Wild Wings is raising the stakes.

If the Super Bowl goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings will give away free wings at all of its restaurants in North America.

The offer can be redeemed on February 17 for dine-in orders of a snack-size or five- or six-count of boneless or traditional wings, with no purchase necessary to redeem.

It’s almost that time of year, and Buffalo Wild Wings is tossing its own wager onto the field.

The 54th Super Bowl goes down on Sunday, February 2, and the stakes are high. Neither the San Francisco 49ers nor the Kansas City Chiefs has won the coveted championship in decades, so the competition is set to be fierce.

If the game goes into overtime, however, wing fans are set to win big.

Buffalo Wild Wings announced on Tuesday that it will bring back its free wings wager from 2019. The chain promised that it will give away one free order of wings to all customers in the US or Canada if the Super Bowl game on February 2 goes into OT.

“Football fans love to have fun with our established connection to overtime, tweeting at us any time a game goes to extra time. That was taken to the next level last year when free wings were on the line, so we knew we had to bring this program back,” Buffalo Wild Wings’ chief marketing officer Seth Freeman said in a press release.

Customers can redeem their free wings on February 17 between 4 and 7 p.m. local time. The wings can be boneless or traditional, and will be snack-sized or five- or six-count depending on location. The offer can only be redeemed for dine-in orders, and there is a limit of one order per customer. No purchase is necessary.

The Super Bowl is usually one of the busiest days of the year for Buffalo Wild Wings. The chain expects hundreds of thousands of football fans to dine at its US restaurants to watch the game on February 2.