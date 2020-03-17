‘We have the ability to help feed America’: The CEO of Burger King’s and Popeyes’ parent company is working to convince Trump that fast food is crucial in the coronavirus outbreak

caption The CEO behind Burger King expects fast food to feed America during the coronavirus outbreak. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

José Cil, the CEO of Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes parent company Restaurant Brands International, said that chains have the “ability to feed America” during the coronavirus outbreak.

Cil and other fast-food executives spoke with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of keeping chain restaurants open and serving food via delivery and drive-thru during the outbreak.

“If we don’t utilize businesses like Burger King, Tim’s and Popeyes … It’s really difficult for Americans to be fed, because it’s going to be difficult for them to get all their other food and necessities from the supermarket,” Cil told Business Insider.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump had a phone call with fast-food industry leaders, including the president of McDonald’s US business and the CEOs of Chick-fil-A, Papa John’s, and Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons.

According to José Cil, the CEO of Restaurant Brands International, leaders spent time on the call discussing the role of chains in the coronavirus outbreak, how drive-thru and delivery could assist in social distancing, and the financial struggles of franchisees.

“We have the ability to help feed America,” Cil told Business Insider on Tuesday.

“The challenge here is that when you’re dealing with a circumstance like this, if we don’t utilize businesses like Burger King, Tim’s and Popeyes … It’s really difficult for Americans to be fed, because it’s going to be difficult for them to get all their other food and necessities from the supermarket,” Cil continued.

Cil said that executives on the call were in “violent agreement” that the top priority is keeping chains open and focusing on delivery and drive-thru, as various brands shut seating areas.

“I was really encouraged and impressed with both President Trump and Secretary of Treasury Mnuchin – that both had a very good understanding of our business, the value proposition of our business,” Cil said. “And I think both were very sensitive to the needs of our franchise owners.”

Potential solutions for franchisees discussed included the potential for providing small business owners infusions of capital, Cil said.

The International Franchise Association, the CEO of which was also on the call, has pushed back against a bill that would require all companies with 50 to 500 employees to provide paid sick leave related to the coronavirus. The franchise industry group has argued that franchisees would take a major hit, and that the related tax break would fail to provide the necessary financial support.

