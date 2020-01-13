Burger King is trolling Prince Harry with a job offer after he and his wife announced their intent to step back from their roles in the royal family

caption This isn’t the first time this fast food monarch has gotten cheeky on social media. source Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Burger King’s official Twitter just jokingly offered Prince Harry a part-time gig at one of its restaurants.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced Wednesday that they want to “work to become financially independent” after stepping back from the royal family.

Burger King’s Argentina locations are also running ads about “Megxit,” according to Design Taxi.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Burger King on Monday jokingly offered Prince Harry one of its famous paper crowns on social media, just days after the British royal and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex announced that they intended to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family.”

@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 13, 2020

According to Design Taxi, the burger chain’s Argentina branch is also attempting to capitalize on the widely-publicized “Megxit,” running ads promising “a new crown” for the duke and duchess.

The couple stated their intent to “work to become financially independent” and pursue charitable causes in their announcement on Wednesday. Burger King’s base hourly pay appears to be around around $8 an hour, according to Glassdoor data.

you always have a job in our kingdom https://t.co/D9h23URFXz — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 8, 2020

Like other fast food giants, Burger King’s Twitter presence is often cheeky in nature. In 2018, the account tweeted gibberish for hours in an attempt to drum up excitement for its “cini minis” desert. And in 2015, the chain suggested on Twitter that it partner up with arch rival McDonald’s in order to build a new “McWhopper” sandwich on World Peace Day.