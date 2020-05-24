REOPENING: Businesses explain their plans and how they’re preparing now

source Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty

Several states are beginning the first phases of reopening and gyms, fitness studios, bowling alleys, and salons are among some of the businesses allowed to open with limited capacity.

Businesses are eager to reopen; half of the companies polled by the small business referral network Alignable said they could get back to work within a month of restrictions ending.

In order to reopen their businesses, entrepreneurs will have to stay on top of local and regional guidelines, update their company policies, take necessary health precautions, and provide ample cleaning and safety supplies.

Business Insider spoke with a business coach and multiple entrepreneurs to learn the best approaches to reopening safely and effectively. They gave us the strategies and checklists they’re using.

Here’s the checklist business owners should use when planning to reopen

In order to reopen safely and profitably, business coach Bob Prosen counsels his clients to follow a detailed, seven-part plan to keep your strategy on course as circumstances change rapidly.

Read the full checklist here.

Planning for extended hours, lower capacity, more spacing

caption The founders (not pictured) of The Bronx Night Market weren’t able to open their monthly food festival this spring, but they continue to engage their followers on social media. source Courtesy of The Bronx Night Market

Once New Yorkers are able to gather again, the founders of The Bronx Night Market plan to cut their max capacity down to 500 to make room for social distancing. They’ll also limit the number of vendors to 20, so they can space them 15 feet apart and they’ll space seating areas farther apart.

Read the full article here.

How to get maximum forgiveness on your Paycheck Protection Program loan

caption People eat sitting outside of a restaurant on Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard in Florida. South Florida began a gradual reopening of its economy on May 18. source Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty

Microbusiness consultant DeVan Curry told Business Insider how he not only helped 15 clients land PPP loans but also worked with them to make sure they get maximum forgiveness.

Because at least 75% of a loan must be used for payroll, Curry and his clients have had to get creative about conserving cash. In some cases, that means bartering for goods and services.

Read the full article here.

The founders of a beverage startup explain the crisis checklist they’re using to reevaluate 2020 goals and navigate their business post-coronavirus

caption Jordan Schenck and Eliza Ganesh are the cofounders of San Francisco-based beverage company Sunwink. source Courtesy of Sunwink

The founders of beverage startup Sunwink created a crisis checklist to navigate their priorities during the coronavirus pandemic and prepare for the months ahead.

Their checklist includes how they’re conserving cash flow during a time of financial uncertainty and why it’s important to over-communicate with their team. They’re also prioritizing company culture and their employees’ physical and mental health with weekly meditations and herbalism classes.

Read the full checklist here.

And if you’re still waiting for your state to reopen, there are 6 ways entrepreneurs can make the most of the coronavirus slowdown

caption A woman gets her nails filed at a nail salon amid in Austin, Texas following a slow reopening of the Texas economy. source SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images

Hostel owner Deidre Mathis advises entrepreneurs to keep six months of working capital in the bank for emergencies. She said these months of economic turmoil provide an opportunity to improve your business. She shared her six steps for using this time effectively, from reviewing operating procedures to training staff.

Read the full article here.