A group of bystanders lifted an SUV off a 25-year-old woman in New York after it struck her and pinned her to the ground

caption Bystanders lifted an SUV off of a 25-year-old woman who had been struck. source Colby Droscher/Twitter

A 25-year-old woman was struck by a car as she was crossing the street in the Lower East Side in New York City, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

In a video posted to Twitter, bystanders can be seen rushing to the woman’s aid, banding together to physically lift the vehicle off of the ground.

In a follow-up tweet, the woman can be seen laying on the ground using her phone while first responders tend to her.

A 65-year-old woman was issued a summons for failing to yield, police told Insider.

A group of pedestrians in New York City joined together to rush to the aid of a woman who had been struck by a car in the city’s Lower East Side on Sunday afternoon.

In a video of the incident posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon by Colby Droscher, a small group of people can be seen rushing toward the rear left wheel of a Mercedes SUV. They tried to lift the back of the vehicle, drawing about a dozen more people coming to help by lifting the car’s left side.

For about 40 seconds, they work to lift it off the ground and free the woman trapped underneath.

“Just now at Delancey and Norfolk in the Lower East Side an accident ran over a pedestrian trapping them under an SUV,” Droscher said in the tweet. “Onlookers just lifted the SUV, dragging the victim out.”

Just now at Delancey and Norfolk in the Lower East Side an accident ran over a pedestrian trapping them under an SUV. Onlookers just lifted the SUV, dragging the victim out. pic.twitter.com/uq1IHcSJ9k — help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020

About 38 seconds into the minute-long video, a mass of people who’ve joined the effort have lifted up the left side of the vehicle. After 10 seconds of holding it up, one person gestures to put the car back on the ground and the group places all four wheels back on the street.

In a follow-up tweet, Droscher said that the efforts of the bystanders to lift the car and rescue the trapped woman were successful. In a photo, she can be seen laying on the ground while FDNY emergency responders tend to her.

The woman is awake and on her phone. pic.twitter.com/BhGYSZpfn0 — help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told Insider that the victim, a 25-year-old woman, escaped the situation without serious injury.

Police said that the driver of the SUV, a 65-year-old woman, turned from Norfolk Street to Delancey Street, hit the pedestrian while she crossed the street at a crosswalk, and then hit another car that was stopped at a traffic light.

The victim was alert and conscious when first responders arrived and was taken to the city’s Bellevue Hospital to treat pains, cuts, and bruises, the spokesperson said. The driver was issued a summons for failing to yield, according to police.

