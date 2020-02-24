Cadbury is testing a new plant-based version of its massively popular Dairy Milk chocolate bar as veganism sweeps the globe

caption Cadbury’s Dairy Milk chocolate bar. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Cadbury is testing a new plant-based version of its Dairy Milk chocolate bar.

According to its US parent company, Mondelēz, the product does not yet have a confirmed launch date.

The rise of veganism has meant that many food producers are creating new plant-based alternatives.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Vegan diets are on the rise, and food producers that aren’t making plant-based products are starting to take notice of this.

Cadbury, one of the world’s best-known chocolate makers, is the latest company to jump on the trend by launching a new plant-based version of its Dairy Milk chocolate bar.

“We’re always listening to our consumers, so we can develop and provide people with a greater choice of products.

“This includes looking at a plant-based Cadbury Dairy Milk bar,” a spokesperson for Cadbury’s US owner Mondelēz said in a statement shared with Business Insider.

The spokesperson also said that it has “no immediate plans” to bring this product to market. “We are only interested in launching a new vegan product that retains the texture and taste that our consumers expect and love from Cadbury products,” they said.

Veganism is on the rise. According to a report from GlobalData, there was a 600% increase in the number of people identifying as vegan in the US between 2014 and 2017.

And in the UK, the number of people identifying as vegan has tripled in the past ten years, according to estimates from The Vegan Society.

Because of this, food makers are under pressure to adapt their products or rolling out alternatives to meet the needs of the consumer.