‘F— Elon Musk’: California assemblywoman responds to Tesla CEO’s threats to move the company’s main factory

A California State assemblywoman tweeted “F— Elon Musk” on Saturday night, hours after the Tesla CEO announced was considering moving his company out of the state amid ongoing lockdown restrictions.

The comment comes after Musk said that he would file a lawsuit against Almeda County, which has ordered Tesla’s main factory to remain closed.

The Tesla CEO also said that he might move the company’s headquarters to either Texas or Nevada.

Musk has previously criticized the stay-at-home orders put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, describing this latest development as “the final straw.”

Democrat Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego, sent the tweet late on Saturday night after the Tesla CEO said he would file a lawsuit against Alameda County, part of the San Francisco Bay area, where Tesla’s Fremont Gigafactory is located.

The county’s health department said on Friday that Tesla’s only vehicle factory must stay closed.

While California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that manufacturers in the state would be allowed to reopen on Friday, May 7, Alameda County extended its shelter-in-place order with only essential businesses permitted to reopen.

F*ck Elon Musk. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) May 10, 2020

Taking to Twitter on Saturday morning, Musk wrote: “Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant ‘Interim Health Officer’ of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!”

Musk followed this up with another tweet that read: “Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependent on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if a lawsuit had been filed yet.

Musk sent around an email to employees on Thursday, stating that limited production would restart at the Fremont factory as of Friday afternoon, according to Reuters.

The CEO has repeatedly voiced his frustrations over the coronavirus lockdowns, praising other states, including Georgia, for reopening their non-essential businesses.

Last week, following Tesla’s first-quarter earnings announcement, Musk denounced the shutdowns as a substantial risk to the company’s financials.

“Frankly, I would call it forcible imprisoning of people in their homes against all of, their constitutional rights, in my opinion,” he said on a conference call. “It’s breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why they came to America or built this country. What the f—. Excuse me. Outrage. Outrage.”

At the time of writing, Gonzalez’s tweet has attracted more than 11,000 likes. She did not follow it up with any additional comment about the Tesla CEO.