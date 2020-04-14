3 pastors are suing California’s governor and attorney general over restrictions on public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic

caption SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during the California Democrats 2019 State Convention at the Moscone Center on June 01, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Several Democratic presidential hopefuls are speaking at the California Democratic Convention that runs through Sunday. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Three pastors in California are suing Gov. Gavin Newsom, State Attorney General Xavier Becerra, and other public officials, claiming state officials prevented worship and criminalized the practice of religion, according to a report.

The government’s implementation of public health measures during the coronavirus pandemic has created a rift with some faith-based communities seeking to worship in group settings.

The disagreement escalated after a Riverside County pastor involved in the suit was fined $1,000 for holding Palm Sunday services.

Three pastors from two different counties in California and a church congregant are suing Gov. Gavin Newsom, State Attorney General Xavier Becerra, and other public officials in federal court claiming Newsom and officials unfairly prevented people from attending church services and criminalized “the free exercise of religion,” The Sacramento Bee reports.

Various places of worship have been a hot spot for the virus. An early breakout in New Rochelle came after a man with the virus attended services at a synagogue. Another instance occurred in Rancho Cordova county at a church where 71 people were infected, according to The Sacramento Bee.

In order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, states have implemented stay-at-home orders and limited public gatherings. California began stay-at-home orders March 19 along with a mandate to close non-essential businesses.

But some faith-based communities have insisted on gathering despite health recommendations. Dean Moffatt, a pastor in Riverside County, was fined $1,000 after holding Palm Sunday services, The Sacramento Bee reports.

Dhillon Law Group filed a suit Monday in the US District Court Central in the District of California on behalf of Moffatt and the other pastors and congregant arguing that state officials deprived, “plaintiffs and all other residents of California of fundamental rights protected by the U.S. and California Constitutions, including freedom of religion, speech, and assembly, and due process and equal protection under the law,” according to a report by CNN.

The law firm argued in a written statement that the same social-distancing guidelines allowing people to go grocery shopping or buy alcohol should extend to attending church services, The Sacramento Bee reports.

Prior to Easter, Newsom advised communities to take precautions during the holiday, CNN reports.

“As you pray, move your feet at least six feet apart from someone else,” he said. “Practice your faith, but do so in a way that allows you to keep yourself healthy, keep others healthy.”

San Bernardino County required that all services be held electronically or risk a $1,000 fine or 90 days of imprisonment, the CNN report said. Dhillon sent a letter demanding the county ease restrictions or they would file a lawsuit, after which, the county said in-person services could be held so long as churchgoers “make every effort to prevent contact between congregants.”

Representatives for Newsom did not immediately respond to Business Insider for comment, nor did Becerra.