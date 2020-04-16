California Gov. Newsom is making large grocery, food delivery, and farming companies provide 2 weeks of COVID-19 sick pay

caption California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a state of emergency in California on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. source Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

California is mandating food industry companies give workers an additional two weeks of COVID-19 sick leave.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he was signing an executive order that would cover grocery stores, fast food chains, delivery services, and farms.

“I want you to know you are not disposable, you are essential, and you are valued,” Newsom said.

California is making sure farm workers and employees at grocery stores, fast food chains, and delivery services get two weeks of additional paid time off, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

The paid time off is “supplemental,” in addition to the paid leave provided by one’s employer, and intended both to protect the safety of customers and those who serve them.

The order applies to essential retail businesses with more than 500 employees.

In a statement, United Farm Workers President Teresa Romero praised the move.

“Governor Newsom’s executive order on paid sick leave is an important step in controlling the spread of the coronavirus in California’s farming communites,” Romero said.

Ron Fong, president of the California Grocers Association, was also supportive.

“We welcome the opportunity to partner with labor to ensure consistent standards to protect empoyees and shoppers and help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

