10 stunning photos of Southern California’s poppies bursting into bloom after months of drought

caption People visit poppy fields near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. source FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California, is in full bloom.

The fields are so bright that a NASA satellite could photograph them from space.

Those who don’t live close enough to walk or bike to the state park can view the flowers via livestream.

The world may feel an uncertain place due to the upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic, but spring has still sprung.

The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California, is much emptier than usual since it closed to vehicular traffic, but its spectacular poppies are as vivid as ever. The orange bursts are so bright that a NASA satellite even spotted them from space.

Here are 10 photos that show California’s most famous poppy field in full bloom.

On April 14, NASA’s Operational Land Imager captured the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in bloom.

caption The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve as seen from space. source Lauren Dauphin/NASA Earth Observatory

After months of drought, extra heavy rains in March and April saved poppy season.

The bright orange flowers carpet the rolling hills.

caption A vehicle makes its way toward poppy fields near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. source FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Poppy season usually falls between mid-February and mid-May, depending on the year’s rainfall.

The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, a popular spring tourist destination, is currently closed to vehicular traffic.

caption A car drives past poppy fields near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. source FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Due to social distancing, the park is only open to those who can walk or bike there.

But the poppies have sprouted up all over Lancaster, California.

caption A vehicle is seen in a poppy field near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve is one of the best places to see poppies in the state, but it’s not the only place they grow.

In addition to poppies, the warm weather has allowed other flower varieties to flourish this season.

caption Flowers at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Fiddlenecks, slender keel fruits, red maids, owl’s clower, and forget-me-nots are also in bloom, according to the park’s official website.

Some locals ventured out to Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve to enjoy the poppies while practicing social distancing.

caption A woman wearing a face mask takes selfies in poppy fields near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. source FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Selfie sticks come in handy for taking socially distant selfies.

One graduate posed in a cap and gown surrounded by the orange blossoms.

caption A girl poses in her graduation outfit in poppy fields near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. source FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Graduation ceremonies may be canceled, but there’s still cause to celebrate one’s accomplishments with a floral photo shoot.

Others focused their lenses on the flowers themselves.

caption A person takes photos at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The empty park provides a unique opportunity to photograph the scenery without throngs of tourists.

Those who don’t live close enough to see the flowers in person can view them via livestream.

caption People visit poppy fields near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. source FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Like Keukenhof flower fields in the Netherlands, Antelope Valley is also offering virtual tours.

California poppies aren’t used to produce opiates, but the plants do have pain-relieving properties.

caption A couple takes a walk in a poppy field near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. source FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Taking in their vibrant colors, even through a screen, can be a good mood booster, too.