California will now send every registered voter a mail-in ballot for November elections, in light of coronavirus concerns

Registered voters in California will now get mail-in-ballots for the November elections, Governor Gavin Newsom announced.

California is now a vote by mail state.

The measure comes in light of safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that all registered voters will be able to vote by mail.

Every registered voter in the state will get a mail-in-ballot for the upcoming election, in light of coronavirus concerns.

“The right to vote is foundational to our democracy. No one should be forced to risk their health to exercise that right,” Newsom wrote in a tweet.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Newsom also imposed “strict new rules” for voters heading to polling places.

California has 20.6 million registered voters, the LA Times reported.

The LA Times also added that health officials don’t believe the coronavirus outbreak would “subside enough” for traditional elections to move forward safely.

“There’s a lot of excitement around this November’s election in terms of making sure that you can conduct yourself in a safe way, and make sure your health is protected,” Newsom said during a midday event, according to the LA Times.

