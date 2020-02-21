‘The Call of the Wild’ starring Harrison Ford is poised to be another epic box-office flop for Disney-Fox

caption Harrison Ford in “The Call of the Wild” source 20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios’ “The Call of the Wild” is expected to struggle at the box office this weekend against another family-friendly movie, “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

Boxoffice.com is projecting it to earn $13 million at the domestic box office and Box Office Mojo is anticipating a $17.5 million opening.

Those are disappointing numbers for a movie that cost between $125 million and $150 million to produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It would be the latest box-office misfire for 20th Century Studios, the studio formerly known as Fox, since the Disney-Fox merger last year.

20th Century Studios will likely have another box-office flop on its hands this weekend with Harrison Ford’s “The Call of the Wild.”

The studio formerly known as Fox has released a string of misfires since Disney closed its acquisition of it last year. Notably, Disney blamed a $170 million quarterly operating loss in Q3 2019 primarily on the X-Men bomb, “Dark Phoenix,” which made just $253 million worldwide off of a $200 million production budget.

“The Call of the Wild,” based on the classic novel of the same name, had a hefty budget between $125 million and $150 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on weekend projections, it could be difficult for the movie to make a profit.

Both Boxoffice.com and Box Office Mojo are expecting “The Call of the Wild” to finish behind another family-friendly movie, “Sonic the Hedgehog,” in the US this weekend. Boxoffice.com is projecting “The Call of the Wild” to make $13 million over the weekend and Box Office Mojo is anticipating a $17.5 million domestic opening.

“Ford’s films outside his most iconic roles have had a tendency to under-perform since the turn of the century,” Boxoffice.com chief analyst Shawn Robbins wrote.

Other Fox disappointments since the merger include “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” the buddy comedy “Stuber,” and Brad Pitt’s sci-fi drama, “Ad Astra.”