Camila Cabello had an extravagant, ‘Cinderella’-themed birthday party with a pumpkin carriage cake and a glass slipper ice sculpture

Camila Cabello, who turned 23 on Tuesday, had a lavish, “Cinderella”-themed birthday party at The Blackpool Tower in England.

The singer, who will make her film debut in the upcoming “Cinderella” remake, celebrated with boyfriend Shawn Mendes and her costars.

The party included a cake modeled after Cinderella’s pumpkin carriage and an ice sculpture inspired by the iconic glass slipper.

Camila Cabello celebrated her birthday with a lavish, “Cinderella”-themed birthday party that included nods to the iconic fairytale.

The singer, who turned 23 on Tuesday, shared photos and videos from the festivities at The Blackpool Tower in England. She was joined by boyfriend and “Señorita” collaborator Shawn Mendes, plus her costars from the upcoming “Cinderella” remake that’s set to hit theaters on February 5, 2021.

On her Instagram story, Cabello posted videos of herself dancing with guests. There was even a conga line that she took part in. You can see the videos, which were reposted by a fan account, below.

The “Havana” singer was treated to an ice sculpture that was modeled after Cinderella’s iconic glass slipper and read, “Happy Birthday Camila.”

There was also a birthday cake that was shaped and decorated to resemble the carriage that turned back into a pumpkin once the clock struck midnight in the classic story.

The treat was surrounded on a table by cupcakes, tiny pumpkins, and fake mice (a nod to the animals that helped Cinderella in the 1950 Disney movie).

Candles were added to the cake and guests sang “Happy Birthday” to Cabello.

Cabello has been in England filming “Cinderella,” which explains why her celebration was held there and why cast and crew members were in attendance.

“Cinderella” director Kay Cannon shared a few photos from the party on Instagram and wrote: “Sweet @camila_cabello turns 23 today!!! Celebratin’ “Cinderella” style. Happy bday, Cinders!!!!! @shawnmendes.”

Actor Fra Fee, who’s also in the upcoming movie, called his costar “a bloody beautiful legend” and posted a selfie with Cabello and Mendes. Fee also included photos of Cabello with a slice of her birthday cake.

Nicholas Galitzine, who will play the Prince in the movie, shared a video of the singer jumping up and down in delight at the party.

Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer, who will play the stepsisters in “Cinderella,” were also in attendance. Baillio shared a video of Cabello cutting into a slice of cake that Mendes was holding.

I’m the person yelling “Be careful pf her hand!” LOL Shawn helping Camila cut her birthday cake ???? pic.twitter.com/IB1wgiazHf — Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) March 3, 2020

The star-studded “Cinderella” cast also includes Billy Porter, John Mulaney, James Corden, and Pierce Brosnan.

During an interview with Insider, Porter, who will play a new version of the Fairy Godmother, described Cabello as “awesome.”

“She’s talented, she’s sweet, she’s a doll,” he said. “She really understands what’s happened to her, and she’s thankful and grateful and all the things that you would like to see. It’s beautiful.”

Porter also said that the latest iteration of “Cinderella” is “not about women needing a man for validation. It’s about women empowering themselves, and that’s a really great message to be sending out into the world.”