This tiny, $15,000 camper van conversion sleeps 5 people and fits in your garage — take a closer look

- Contravans, a Colorado-based van-conversion company, is selling one of the most affordable ways to get in on the #VanLife movement.
- The company’s new Family Camper Van conversion sleeps five and costs less than $15,000, not including the price of the vehicle.
- It has a two-burner stove, fridge, water supply, electrical system, and a roof-mounted tent that sleeps three people.
Camper vans have come a long way as the #VanLife movement has boomed in recent years, and a well-equipped camper – complete with features like marble countertops and solar arrays – can easily run you six figures. But you don’t need to drop a fortune to hit the open road.
Contravans, a Colorado-based van-conversion company, has released a more affordable option for aspiring adventurers looking to road trip on a budget.
For $14,698, Contravans will transform your Ford Transit Connect passenger van into a five-person camper, complete with a bed, fridge, stove, water supply, electrical system, and roof-mounted tent. Unlike some pricier and more comprehensive van builds, Contravans’ Family Camper Van conversion doesn’t have a shower, toilet, or room to lounge, but it still offers enough for five people to venture out and set up camp for a few days.
For those willing to pay a bit extra for added functionality, Contravans will add on features like solar panels, a bike rack, a better electrical system, and insulation. Considering you can pick up a decent used Ford Transit Connect van for $10,000 to $20,000, Contravans’ sub-$15,000 conversion may be one of the more accessible ways get out and adventure.
And if you’d rather not shop around for a van to convert, Contravans is selling their floor model – loaded with extra upgrades – for about $35,000.
The Family Camper Van conversion from Contravans was brought to our attention by Autoblog, and you can see inside below:
The firm has introduced its “Family Camper Van” conversion — a build that transforms a Ford Transit Connect passenger van into a fully functional camper.
For a base price of $14,698 — not including the price of the van — you get a fairly basic, wallet-friendly camper that still sports a lot of amenities.
A Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-based camper van can cost upward of $100,000, but Contravans’ new conversion can help you get away for a slightly lower price tag.
Plus, it’s compact enough to fit in a standard garage or parking spot. The long-wheelbase Ford Transit Connect van it’s based on is only 190 inches long — about the same as a Subaru Outback.
The van has space to seat and sleep five people.
The rear seats fold down to make room for a bed, which fits two people.
And three more people can snooze up on top of the van in the included roof tent.
The roof tent tucks away when not in use, and expands to about the size of a queen-sized bed.
Pop the trunk and you’ll find the camper’s kitchen, which sits beneath the bed.
There’s a 36-liter stainless-steel fridge …
… and a two-burner camping stove that slides out for mealtime.
Underneath the stove, Contravans has included a storage cubby for pots, pans, plates, and cups.
Beside the stove, there’s a pressurized jerry can that holds four gallons of water.
Also in the trunk area, there’s a charging station with USB ports and standard outlets.
The amenities are powered by a lithium battery and inverter.
Those who are willing to shell out a bit more than the base sticker price can add on a boatload of optional upgrades.
The floor model pictured here has some non-standard features like color-changing LED lights …
… which are powered by a 50-watt solar panel on the roof.
Buyers can add on an air mattress or a custom memory-foam mattress, and this particular van has the latter.
It also has an appearance package that includes tinted windows …
… blacked-out wheels …
… a custom wrap …
… and a mountain-silhouette design under the rear window.
Plus, this build has the optional king-size roof tent that more easily sleeps three people.
And Contravans offers a host of other add-ons, like an upgraded battery system, awnings, hitch-mounted storage boxes, sound dampening, insulation, suspension upgrades, and bike racks.
If you pick up a used Ford Transit on the cheap, you could feasibly walk away with a five-person camper-van setup for about $30,000.
Or you can purchase the decked-out floor model shown here for just under $35,000 — that’s less than the price of the average new car, and it’s a bonafide camper-van bargain.
