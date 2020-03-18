Adderall withdrawal can cause depressive symptoms

caption It’s possible to feel depressive symptoms once you stop taking Adderall. source Vince Talotta/Getty Images

Adderall is a prescription stimulant used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns that Adderall abuse and dependence can be dangerous, and Adderall withdrawal can result in depressive symptoms.

However, like any medication, the side effects of Adderall are not the same for everyone, and how it affects you might be different than how it affects others. Here’s what you need to know.

Adderall withdrawal may cause depressive symptoms

Adderall increases dopamine levels in the brain, says Alex Dimitriu, MD, founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that transmits signals between neurons and the brain, and affects responses around motivation, reward, and pleasure.

When dopamine is present in high levels, as it is in people taking stimulants like Adderall, the parts of the brain that naturally produce dopamine can slow down. If the stimulant is taken away abruptly, it can take a while for the dopamine centers in the brain to catch up, Dimitriu says, thus resulting in depressive symptoms.

“During this time, motivation, drive, and the ability to stay awake and experience pleasure may be reduced in the absence of normal dopamine levels,” Dimitriu says.

Anyone who has regularly taken Adderall, with or without a prescription, can experience withdrawal symptoms when they stop taking it. These symptoms often include extreme fatigue, depression, low motivation, irritability, and increased appetite.

Withdrawal symptoms typically show up within a couple days of stopping the medication and can last anywhere from three or four days to three or four weeks, Dimitriu says, depending on how long you were taking the medication. For example, Adderall withdrawal from infrequent use can last days, while withdrawal from chronic use can last several weeks.

Adderall can be dangerous for those with mood disorders

The FDA warns that Adderall can “exacerbate symptoms of behavior disturbance and thought disorder in people with a pre-existing psychotic disorder.” For example, stimulants like Adderall may induce manic episodes in patients with bipolar disorder. If you have a history of depression or a family history of mental health disorders, you should talk with your doctor before taking Adderall.

While withdrawal from Adderall can cause depressive symptoms, taking Adderall itself – at a normal prescribed dose, regularly – is unlikely to cause depression, Dimitriu says. However, he says that some people with depression may be more likely to self-medicate with substances like stimulants.

Dimitriu adds that high doses of Adderall – particularly among those who are using it without a prescription – can be dangerous and also cause cardiovascular or gastrointestinal problems.

When using stimulants like Adderall, Dimitriu recommends taking as low of a dosage as possible. “I have seen marked benefits from people ‘microdosing’ stimulants under medical supervision,” Dimitriu says. “Surprisingly low doses, 2.5mg to 5mg have gone a long way and helped people tremendously when medically indicated.”

