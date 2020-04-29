Can depression cause insomnia? Yes, the conditions are closely related

caption Sleep troubles are often caused by mental health. source Shutterstock / Stock-Asso

Depression can cause insomnia, as it often leads to low sleep drive, poor circadian rhythm, and hyperarousal – which can make it difficult for you to fall asleep, stay asleep, or both.

Depression and insomnia are closely related and can form a vicious cycle, so you’ll likely need to treat both medical conditions – here’s how.

This article was medically reviewed by Alex Dimitriu, MD, psychiatrist and founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Depression and insomnia often go hand-in-hand. That’s because depression can disrupt many aspects that help control our sleep-wake cycle.

This disruption can make it difficult to fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Here’s what you need to know about how depression is related to insomnia and how to treat the combination of these medical conditions.

Can depression cause insomnia?

Depression can cause insomnia because of how it impacts the mechanics of sleep:

Low sleep drive

Depression commonly causes low energy levels and therefore decreased activity throughout the day. As a result, you may feel less sleepy at night.

“The things that promote good quality sleep are a lot of daytime activities keeping you busy and almost wearing yourself out throughout the day,” says Shannon O’Neill, PhD, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Mount Sinai.

For example, a 2008 study also found that 83% of people with depression had at least one insomnia symptom compared to the 36% of non-depressed people who showed insomnia symptoms.

Poor circadian rhythm

This is the body’s internal clock that coordinates sleep drive at night and wakefulness in the morning.

O’Neill says that depression can cause you to stay in bed too long in the morning, or take multiple naps in the day, which can disrupt your sleep routine and throw off your internal clock. In turn, this can lead to trouble falling asleep or staying asleep at night.

According to a 2008 study, about 66% of people who have major depressive episodes experience insomnia, with 40% of those people complaining about falling asleep, maintaining sleep, waking up too early, or all three.

Hyperarousal

Hyperarousal is this feeling of being alert – especially when you should be feeling sleepy. It can also mean the inability to fall quickly back asleep after an unexpected awakening.

This alertness may be the result of what’s called rumination – when you’re thinking about something long after it has passed. Depression can cause rumination, which can make it difficult to turn your mind off, especially when you’re lying awake at night. Anxiety may also be causing rumination and sleep troubles, though there is a key difference.

“If your mind is wandering to the past, that’s usually an indication that depression is seeping in,” O’Neill says. “If your mind is wandering to the future, that’s where anxiety lives.”

Insomnia and depression are closely related

Together, depression and insomnia create a vicious cycle, as both conditions further worsen symptoms for each other.

While depression can cause trouble sleeping, that lack of sleep can exacerbate irritability, low mood, and decreased energy levels or motivation.

To break this cycle, it’s important to address the root cause of your sleep troubles. If you feel that you have depression, you should talk with a therapist.

This can include a psychiatrist, psychologist, or mental health counselor – and there are many online therapy services you can use to schedule a virtual consultation.

The three most common therapies to treat depression include:

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) helps patients change negative thought patterns and behaviors that are associated with depression. One study found that 58% of depressed individuals who underwent CBT reduced their depressive symptoms.

(CBT) helps patients change negative thought patterns and behaviors that are associated with depression. One study found that 58% of depressed individuals who underwent CBT reduced their depressive symptoms. Psychodynamic therapy helps patients resolve psychological harm or conflicts – typically rooted in childhood – that could contribute to depression. A 2017 study found that psychodynamic therapy can be just as effective as CBT for treating depression.

helps patients resolve psychological harm or conflicts – typically rooted in childhood – that could contribute to depression. A 2017 study found that psychodynamic therapy can be just as effective as CBT for treating depression. Interpersonal therapy focuses on how personal relationships can cause or exacerbate depression. Overall, research has found that there’s not much of a difference between the three therapies for treating depression, and aspects of each approach are all incorporated to mitigate depressive symptoms.

How to get better sleep with depression

However, insomnia often responds to intervention sooner than depression, and you may be able to resolve your sleep troubles before you can fully treat depression.

O’Neill recommends the following:

Get up around the same time each morning

This helps your circadian rhythm establish wakefulness in the morning and sleep drive at night.

O’Neill says that if it’s hard for someone with depression to get up in the morning, they may consider scheduling commitments early in the day that encourage them to get up and out.

Consistent wake-up times also help individuals feel energized in the morning, combatting the lethargy typically associated with depression.

Keep your bed for sleep

This will help your brain create an association between bed and sleep, prompting you to nod off more easily when laying in bed.

For example, you should complete schoolwork or watch TV outside of your bed, like at a desk, table, or couch.

The separation also motivates you to get out of bed and start the day, which is often difficult for people with depression.

Exercise and get outside

Research has found that regular exercise can improve sleep drive, making you feel more tired at the end of the day.

Activities that increase your heart rate, such as aerobics, powerlifting, and yoga can improve the quality of sleep and reduce insomnia, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Exercising regularly can also reduce depressive symptoms, as it releases neurochemicals that boost feelings of well-being, helps build confidence, and offers a healthy way to cope with stress.

Create time to decompress before bed

This may be especially important if rumination is causing insomnia. O’Neill says this can be any calming bedtime ritual that primes the body to expect sleep, such as dimming the lights and reading a book, or taking a bath.

Make sure to avoid the blue light of electronics, or stressful activities like watching TV or reading the news, as this can have a stimulating effect.

Related stories about sleep: