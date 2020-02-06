Yes, two people can listen to a Spotify account at the same time — here’s how to do it in 2 ways

caption With Spotify Premium, you can let two people listen to Spotify at the same time. source kikovic/Shutterstock

Two people can listen to the same Spotify account at the same time if you use an Offline Mode workaround, but you’ll need to have a Spotify Premium subscription.

You can also subscribe to a Spotify Premium for Family plan for $14.99 a month, which allows up to six unique profiles on one account, letting each person on the account listen whenever they want.

Have you ever tried to play something on Spotify and gotten the message that your account was already being used on another device?

If you’ve shared your Spotify password with a friend or family member, this might happen to you more often than you’d like. It’s annoying for you to not be able to listen to your music immediately, and annoying for the other person to suddenly have their music cut off if you switch devices.

Because of these not-insignificant annoyances, you may also be wondering: Is there a way for two people to listen to Spotify at the same time?

Yes, there is. And it can be done in two ways, whether you’re listening using the desktop app or the mobile app for iPhone and Android.

Here’s what you need to know.

How to let two people listen to the same Spotify account at once

The easiest way to do this is to subscribe to a Spotify Premium for Family plan, which costs $14.99 a month. This is more expensive than a regular Premium plan, but allows you and up to five family members to share an account.

The plan gives you all the same privileges as regular Spotify Premium – ad-free streaming, the ability to download songs to listen offline, and more – but for as little as $2.50 per person.

The only requirement is that everyone who uses the plan needs to live at the same address. Spotify will check this by occasionally asking you for your home address.

caption Spotify Premium for Family requires that all users live at the same address. source Spotify/Melanie Weir/Business Insider

The other way to let two people listen to the same Spotify account is to use Offline Mode, a feature available to all Premium users, not just families.

Using Spotify in Offline Mode will let you listen to any songs or podcasts you’ve downloaded onto your device, but you won’t be able to stream any new music. However, Offline Mode will also let you listen to music without disturbing or being disturbed by anyone else.

It’s sort of like taking your device off the grid – Spotify doesn’t know you’re already streaming, so it won’t stop anyone else from logging on to listen on the same account.

Here’s what you’ll need to do.

1. Start listening to Spotify on a device using a Spotify Premium account.

2. Turn on Offline Mode. Here’s how to find it:

On a PC, click the three dots in the upper-left corner. Hover your mouse over “File,” and then click “Offline Mode” in the menu that appears.

On a Mac, click “Spotify” in the menu bar at the top of the screen, and then click “Offline Mode.”

caption You’ll find Offline Mode by going through your Mac’s menu bar. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

On an iPhone or Android device, go to the “Home” tab at the bottom-left of the screen, and then tap on the gear in the top-right corner. Select “Playback,” and then toggle on the “Offline” switch at the top of the next page.

caption You’ll find the “Offline” option in the mobile app’s “Playback” menu. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

3. Start listening to the tracks you’ve downloaded.

Now, even if someone starts listening to that same Spotify account, it won’t affect you.

You can turn off Offline Mode in the same way you turned it on.

