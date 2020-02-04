Yes, you can listen to Pandora on your Apple Watch — here’s how to do it

caption You can listen to Pandora on your Apple Watch after customizing your settings on your iPhone. source Hollis Johnson

You can listen to Pandora on your Apple Watch, once you set up the app on your iPhone.

With a Pandora Plus or Pandora Premium subscription, you can even enjoy some Pandora content on your Apple Watch when you’re offline.

To use Pandora on your Apple Watch, you need to have a watch running watchOS 5 and an iPhone running iOS 12 or later.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Want to bring the tunes along with you in the smallest package possible? Then connect your Pandora account to your Apple Watch and you can stream your favorite songs and stations from that little gadget on your wrist.

And if you have a paid Pandora subscription, you can listen to downloaded content even when you’re offline.

To listen to Pandora on your Apple Watch, follow these steps.

Check out the products mentioned in these articles:

How to listen to Pandora on your Apple Watch

1. Download the Pandora app on iPhone from the App Store if you haven’t.

2. On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app and scroll down in the My Watch tab to find Pandora under “Available Apps.” Press “Install” to add the Pandora app on your Apple Watch.

caption The “Available Apps” section. source Apple

You can also find and download the Pandora app in the Apple Watch itself by pressing the Digital Crown and selecting the App Store, using Scribble or Dictation to search for the app, and tapping “Get” to download it.

You can now control Pandora using your Apple Watch. The Pandora Apple Watch app lets you scroll through and choose music and pause, play, or skip songs, as well as other basic functions.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: