Yes, you can listen to Pandora on your Apple Watch — here's how to do it

By
Steven John, Business Insider US
You can listen to Pandora on your Apple Watch after customizing your settings on your iPhone.

caption
You can listen to Pandora on your Apple Watch after customizing your settings on your iPhone.
source
Hollis Johnson

Want to bring the tunes along with you in the smallest package possible? Then connect your Pandora account to your Apple Watch and you can stream your favorite songs and stations from that little gadget on your wrist.

And if you have a paid Pandora subscription, you can listen to downloaded content even when you’re offline.

To listen to Pandora on your Apple Watch, follow these steps.

How to listen to Pandora on your Apple Watch

1. Download the Pandora app on iPhone from the App Store if you haven’t.

2. On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app and scroll down in the My Watch tab to find Pandora under “Available Apps.” Press “Install” to add the Pandora app on your Apple Watch.

The

caption
The "Available Apps" section.
source
Apple

You can also find and download the Pandora app in the Apple Watch itself by pressing the Digital Crown and selecting the App Store, using Scribble or Dictation to search for the app, and tapping “Get” to download it.

You can now control Pandora using your Apple Watch. The Pandora Apple Watch app lets you scroll through and choose music and pause, play, or skip songs, as well as other basic functions.

