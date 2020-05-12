How to share Audible books with others in 2 different ways

caption You can share Audible books using two methods. source Audible

You can share Audible books using Amazon Household’s Family Library sharing option or using the platform’s “Send this Book” feature.

The latter may not work if the recipient has already received an audiobook through the feature.

Here’s what you should know about sharing Audible books with friends and family members.

If you’ve ever listened to a great audiobook and thought, “I know someone who would absolutely love this,” you’re in luck: Audible does have features which can help you accomplish that task.

However, it’s important to be aware that, depending on the person, your options may be limited when it comes to sharing those recordings for free.

Here’s how to share Audible books.

How to share Audible books

If you have other people in your Amazon Household, you can share your audiobooks through the Family Library sharing feature. Just be aware that your Amazon Household is limited to two adults with their own Amazon accounts and up to four children.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to add a person to your Amazon Household and start using your Family Library’s sharing feature:

1. Go to the “Content and Devices” section of your Amazon account.

2. Toggle over to the “Preferences” area.

caption Toggle over “Preferences.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Click to open “Households and Family Library” then select “Learn more about Households.”

caption Select “Learn more about Households.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Select the appropriate “Add” button.

caption Select which “Add” button fits your need. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Enter their name and email and click “Verify second adult’s account.”

caption Click “Verify second adult’s account.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

They’ll have 14 days to accept your invitation. Once that’s done you can officially set up your Household, including deciding which aspects of your account to share, like Audible audiobooks.

There’s an alternative to this method: If the person you wish to share an audiobook with has never received one through the built-in sharing feature on the app, they’ll be able to access it for free. Otherwise they’ll simply get your recommendation.

To use that option, open the Audible app on your phone and navigate to your library. Then tap the three dots next to the desired audiobook and select “Send this book.”

caption Select “Send this book.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Select the desired sending method.

caption Select the method you want to send this book. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

