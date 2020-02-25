You can take probiotics when pregnant. Science-backed benefits are few

caption Before making a drastic change to your diet while pregnant, consult a doctor first. source Evgeny Atamanenko/Shutterstock

Probiotics are safe to take throughout pregnancy, but there’s not enough evidence to suggest they will benefit most pregnancies.

Probiotic supplements should be third-party tested by an FDA-certified organization like ConsumerLab.com, Labdoor, NSF International, or US Pharmacopeia.

The strongest evidence for probiotic benefits during pregnancy is in women who are at high risk of having a baby with allergies. In this case, probiotics may reduce the child’s risk.

This article was medically reviewed by G. Thomas Ruiz , MD, OB-GYN Lead at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When you’re pregnant, you’re told to avoid certain foods that could contain harmful microorganisms. Like runny eggs or uncooked produce that may contain Salmonella, which could spread to the placenta and harm the fetus.

Probiotics also contain microorganisms – like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium – but these are safe to take while pregnant. As long as they’re from a reliable source, probiotics stay in the gut and won’t spread to the fetus.

According to some studies, probiotics may even lead to a healthier pregnancy under certain circumstances. Here’s what you need to know about probiotics and pregnancy.

Probiotics are generally safe to consume throughout pregnancy

“Probiotics are safe and healthy to consume through food and supplements throughout the whole pregnancy,” says Ryann Kipping RDN, founder of The Prenatal Nutritionist and author of The Feel-Good Pregnancy Cookbook.

Many over-the-counter supplements claim to increase the number of beneficial bacteria strains in one’s gut. Though how effective they are is unclear since they are not regulated by the FDA and, depending on the packaging, may contain dead bacteria that won’t be useful.

If you’re considering a probiotic supplement, Kipping recommends to “make sure your supplement is first and foremost third-party tested for purity.”

Some organizations that offer third-party testing of probiotic supplements include ConsumerLab.com, Labdoor, NSF International, and US Pharmacopeia. Look for the party’s seal on the package to check if the probiotic has been third-party tested.

Besides supplements, foods that naturally contain probiotics are another option. “I typically recommend consuming foods rich in probiotics three to four times per week such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and pickled veggies,” Kipping says. “A healthy balance of bacteria equals better outcomes for both mom and baby.”

Probiotics may help prevent pregnancy-related health issues

Medical professionals agree that probiotics are safe for pregnant women, but there is still some discussion over how beneficial probiotic supplementation or foods containing probiotics can be during pregnancy. That being said, here’s what researchers have found so far about how probiotics have affected pregnant women in their studies.

According to an article in Current Diabetes Reports from 2014, probiotics in obese and diabetic pregnant patients slightly lowered the incidence of gestational diabetes, preeclampsia (high blood pressure during pregnancy), and preterm delivery.

Several studies, including a 2018 Norwegian study in BMJ Open Medical Journal and another study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology in 2015, found that drinking probiotic milk while pregnant reduced a pregnant woman’s risk of preeclampsia and a child’s risk of developing eczema after birth.

While these studies suggest that probiotics may have certain advantages during pregnancy, doctors aren’t advised to actually recommend probiotics during pregnancy. That is except for one specific case.

In 2015, the international World Allergy Organization announced that – based on enough scientific evidence – pregnant women who were at high risk of having a child with allergies would likely reduce the child’s risk of developing allergies if she took probiotic supplements during pregnancy and while breastfeeding.

There’s not enough evidence to suggest probiotic supplements will benefit most pregnancies. However, many foods containing probiotics are also high in nutrients that pregnant women need, so eating them can still lead to a healthy pregnancy, even if it’s not from the probiotic microorganisms themselves. For example, the dairy in yogurt.

“Dairy provides iodine, calcium, protein, Vitamins K2, D, B12, and probiotics which are all essential nutrients for pregnancy,” says Kipping.

Ultimately, every pregnancy is different and if you’re planning to make a drastic change to your diet you should consult a doctor, first. But if you’re used to eating probiotic foods, then don’t be afraid to pick up a jar of kimchi, yogurt, or sauerkraut if the craving strikes.

Related stories about pregnancy: