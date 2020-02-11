You can’t use Apple Pay on your Amazon account, but you can use your Apple Card — here’s how

caption You can use either your Apple Wallet cards or an Apple Card to make purchases on Amazon. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can’t use Apple Pay on Amazon, but you can add and use any cards saved in your Apple Wallet.

You can also use an Apple Card as you would any other credit or debit card on Amazon.

While Amazon does not directly integrate Apple Pay into its checkout system, you can still use cards saved to your Apple Wallet or enter your Apple Card information to make purchases.

Here’s how to do it.

How to use an Apple Card on Amazon

Unfortunately Amazon does not seamlessly integrate Apple Pay directly into its checkout system like other shopping sites.

However, if you have an Apple Card, you can enter your card information as you would any other credit or debit card. This is done by first locating your Apple Card number and then copying it into the Amazon entry field.

You can add a card directly to your account for future checkout options, or at the end of the online checkout process.

How to add your Apple Card or Apple Wallet cards on Amazon

1. Open Amazon on your PC or Mac computer.

2. Click the dropdown arrow next to “Account & Lists” in the top toolbar. This appears directly next to the search feature, below a greeting with your name.

3. Click “Your Account.”

caption Select “Your Account.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Select “Payment options” from the “Ordering and shopping preferences” list on the next page.

caption Click “Payment options.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Scroll down to “Credit or Debit Cards.”

Amazon accepts all major cards, and you can begin entering a new card by clicking the first entry box. If you’ve set up saved credit cards with Touch ID and Keychain, these options should appear in a dropdown menu.

caption Add a card. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. You can also add a card using an almost identical process in the checkout screen.

Click “Change” next to your current payment method, followed by “Add a credit or debit card.” A pop-up will appear, click it to add a saved card with Keychain or to enter your information.

caption Add a card in checkout. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

