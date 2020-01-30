How to use an iTunes gift card to pay for an Apple Music subscription

caption You can use an iTunes gift card to pay for an Apple Music subscription. source mirtmirt/Shutterstock

You can use iTunes gift cards to pay for an Apple Music subscription – which ranges from $4.99 a month to $14.99 a month, depending on your plan.

iTunes gift cards can also be used in the App Store, iTunes Store, and Apple Books.

Even though iTunes itself is technically no longer around, iTunes gift cards are still valuable and can be used for many newer Apple products and platforms.

If you’re familiar with Spotify or Amazon Music, or any other subscription-based music streaming services, then you probably have already heard of Apple Music.

And if not – It’s a subscription-based music and audio streaming service. Apple Music is $4.99 a month for students, $9.99 a month for an individual plan, and $14.99 a month for a family plan. For a small monthly fee, you get access to tens of millions of songs and other audio, like podcasts and recorded broadcasts.

Here’s how to use an iTunes gift card to pay for Apple Music.

How to use iTunes gift cards to pay for Apple Music

1. Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad running the latest iOS.

2. Tap “Today” in the bottom menu, and then tap your profile icon in the top-right corner.

caption Tap your profile icon. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. Tap “Redeem Gift Card or Code.”

caption Tap to redeem your iTunes gift card. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Tap either “Use Camera” to scan the code on the back of your card using your camera, or tap “You can also enter your code manually” to type in the code on the back of your card.

5. Tap “Redeem.”

caption Even old iTunes gift cards are redeemable to pay for Apple Music. source Apple

6. Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad running the latest iOS. The music icon looks like a multicolored music note.

7. Tap “For You” at the bottom of the screen.

caption Tap the “For You” tab. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

8. Tap the trial offer to get Apple Music free for three months, as long as you haven’t signed up in the past.

9. Select the type of subscription you want. Then, tap “Start Free 3 months.”

10. Sign in to your iCloud account, if needed.

11. Select your Apple ID balance as your payment method.

Here’s how to add an iTunes gift card to your account if you already have an Apple Music subscription:

1. Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Tap the “For You” tab at the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner.

caption Tap your profile icon. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

4. Tap “Redeem Gift Card or Code.”

caption Tap to redeem your gift card. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

5. Redeem your gift card using your camera or by manually entering the code. Tap “Redeem.”

caption Choose how to redeem your gift card. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

