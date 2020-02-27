Yes, you can watch live TV on your Apple TV — here’s a guide to the best apps for watching live television

caption There are several apps that let you watch live TV on an Apple TV. source Hadrian/Shutterstock

You can watch live TV on your Apple TV by downloading a streaming app that supports it.

To watch live TV on an Apple TV, you’ll need to be using an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K model.

Some apps that allow you to watch live TV on an Apple TV device include Hulu, YouTube TV, and Sling.

When the Apple TV first debuted, you couldn’t use it to watch live TV. But as the years have gone on, more and more apps have been released that give you the capability.

Nowadays, there are several apps that allow you to stream live TV. Here’s a guide to some of the most popular options.

How to watch live TV on an Apple TV

If you want to stream live TV, you can use a premium multi-channel service, or download apps for specific channels.

fuboTV

caption fuboTV is a popular choice for sports fans. source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

fuboTV is a streaming service best known for its sport channels.

While it also carries local and basic cable networks, totalling more than 100 channels, its entry-level package boasts at least three to four times as many sports channels as its competitors.

The main sports channel that fuboTV is missing, however, is ESPN.

fuboTV starts at $54.99 a month, which also includes 30 hours of DVR storage.

Hulu + Live TV

caption Hulu offers several different plans, each one with different content to stream. source Business Insider

Hulu + Live TV has over 60 channels in its base package, along with a packed streaming library that includes original and syndicated shows and movies.

You can also add other premium channels, including HBO and Showtime, for a small price increase.

Hulu + Live TV starts at $54.99 a month.

YouTube TV

caption YouTube TV is an add-on for your standard YouTube account. source Shutterstock

YouTube TV has more channels than Hulu, but less than fubo.

With YouTube TV, you can have three streams going at once, while most competitors only allow two. You also get access to YouTube’s original content on its YouTube Red channel.

YouTube TV starts at $49.99 a month.

Sling TV

caption Sling TV is the least expensive option of the major television streaming services. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Sling TV has the lowest-priced base package, but it consists mostly of basic cable offerings without local channels. The other main competitors include local channels. You can add local networks with a more expensive package, however.

Sling TV starts at $30 a month.

AT&T TV Now

caption AT&T Now offers a large variety of channels. source AT&T

At the moment, AT&T TV Now is the priciest of the bunch. It’s developing a larger library of on-demand content, however, which may end up being larger than the others.

AT&T Now starts at $65 a month, which includes HBO and more than 45 channels.

