Canada won’t pay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security costs after they resign in April

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Cape Town, South Africa, last year. source Henk Kruger/AFP/Getty Images

Canada has been paying for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security since they arrived on Vancouver Island in November, a government official told CBC News.

However, the country will no longer pay for them once they resign from royal duties in April.

“At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since November 2019,” a spokesperson told CBC News.

“The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status,” the statement added.

Buckingham Palace did immediately not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

However, they will no longer pay for the couple once they cease royal duties in April, a spokesperson for the Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told CBC News.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to relocate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances,” the statement read.

“The RCMP has been engaged with officials in the UK from the very beginning regarding security considerations.

“As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis,” the statement continued.

Ever since the duke and duchess announced they were stepping down, there has been debate on who should provide their security.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on whether it will provide security for the couple from April.

Harry and Markle said they will still “require effective security” on their Sussex Royal website, however they did not confirm who would pay for it.

“It is agreed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son,” the statement on their website read.

“This is based on The Duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into The Royal Family, his military service, the Duchess’ own independent profile, and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years. No further details can be shared as this is classified information for safety reasons.”

The couple could alternatively pay for private security. They wouldn’t be the first royal family members to do so, as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – who both have regular careers outside of the royal family – have their security paid for by the Duke of York.

However, it may be difficult to find a security firm with the experience required to protect a royal family member, according to former royal protection officer Simon Morgan.

“It’s not as though any old private security company could work for them, they wouldn’t have the experience or contacts to work at their level,” Morgan previously told Insider.

“There’s a lot that goes into creating a protection officer of that level,” he added. “If done correctly, it’s expensive. Protection done well is a lifestyle choice.”

