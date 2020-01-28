A Canadian hotel is offering a baby-making promo. If couples get pregnant while staying there, they win free Valentine’s Day stays for 18 years.

caption A woman carries a heart-eyes emoji balloon on Valentine’s Day. source WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images

Hotel Zed is offering a Valentine’s day promotion called Baby Maker Nooner. Couples are invited to spend four hours in the Canadian hotel chain’s Victoria or Kelowna locations on Feb. 14. If guests add a member to their families nine months later, they’ll win free Valentine’s Day stays at the hotel for 18 years. Parents who have babies via surrogacy or adoption are welcome. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.



Hotel Zed’s tagline is “rebels against the ordinary” and they’re taking that same mentality to Valentine’s Day.

Rather than going the romantic – but overdone – flowers, chocolates or table-for-two route, the Canadian hotel chain is upping the ante with a four-hour Baby Maker Nooner special on Feb. 14, a promotion the hotel has offered for the last five years.

People are encouraged to stop by the hotel’s locations in Kelowna or Victoria and “enjoy four hours of uninterrupted, er, quality time,” the hotel said online.

The nookie will cost $59 CAD but comes with a bonus: If couples welcome a baby nine months later, they’ll win free Valentine’s Day stays at the hotel for 18 years.

If you need an additional reason, Hotel Zed is launching a new outpost in Tofino, which is known for its picturesque vistas and surf culture, this summer.

Hotel Zed said it’s aware that “the stork can take many routes to bring a baby into your family” so everyone, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation, is welcome. People who welcome babies into their families via surrogacy or adoption are also invited. Pets, however, don’t make the cut.

Mandy Farmer, the hotel’s CEO, told CNN that she thought of the idea while struggling to find quality time with her husband when their children when very young. Since Valentine’s Day is famous for people getting engaged, she decided to add a special spin to it.

“I don’t think we’re going to convince someone who’s not thinking about having a baby to have a baby,” Farmer said to CNN. “But if you’re serious about expanding your family, why wouldn’t you try? If you succeed, you’ll win a way to celebrate your baby’s conception for the next 18 years.”

The hotel’s advertisement on Facebook had people laughing, with one saying she and her partner are booked and another jokingly asking if the special was “fit for orthotics.”

