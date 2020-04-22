A Canadian woman self-isolating in Spain has been singing to her neighbors from her balcony every day

caption Parnall sings to her neighbors in Barcelona, Spain. source Jennifer Parnall/YouTube

Jennifer-Lynn Parnall is a music teacher in Barcelona, Spain.

When Spain went into lockdown, it was just Parnall and her cat, so she turned to music to express her emotions and connect with her neighborhood.

Parnall is still hosting concerts from her balcony 36 days later. Every evening at 6 p.m., she plays four songs for her neighbors.

“For me personally, this time in quarantine, it has changed my perspective of the city,” she told Insider.

Jennifer-Lynn Parnall has never felt more connected to her neighborhood.

Surprisingly, that feeling comes after being in lockdown for a month and a half.

During Spain’s coronavirus lockdown, Parnall, a Canadian living in Spain, has bonded with neighbors she’s never spoken to. She’s sung with the people living on her bustling street in Barcelona, and she’s even shed a few tears.

Parnall has music to thank for that connection.

For the last 36 days, Parnall has hosted concerts from her balcony

caption Her neighbors in Barcelona look up to Parnall’s balcony. source Photo courtesy of Jennifer Parnall

Spain, the second hardest-hit country behind the US, has more than 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases at the time of writing.

Those numbers have led Spain’s government to enforce a strict lockdown. Parnall and her neighbors can only leave their homes to go to the grocery store and pharmacy.

After seeing videos of Italians singing from their balconies, Parnall thought she would do the same.

She stepped onto her balcony, plugged in her amp, and sang “All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles.

Her neighbors opened their windows and sat on their balconies to get a better view. After she finished, they cheered and shouted song requests. One neighbor wanted to hear Elton John, while another requested Queen.

It was clear they wanted her to play every day.

So for the next couple of days, her neighbors would call out songs, Parnall would search for chords and lyrics, and then she would perform.

“I would probably have never met my neighbors had it not been for this situation,” she told Insider. “It’s incredible.”

The spontaneity was fun, but it was also a little overwhelming, she said. Parnall is a music teacher, so she’s also balancing virtual school during this time.

She decided to make a sign with her Instagram handle where her neighbors could send requests. Each day, she tries to perform three happy, upbeat songs balanced with one slower, sadder song.

It’s become a little normalcy in these uncertain times, Parnall explained.

Parnall’s neighbors love her balcony concerts and have found little ways to thank her for singing

Two little girls from across the street painted a sign that says “Thanks, Jennifer.”

caption Two girls from across the street made Parnall a sign. source Photo courtesy of Jennifer Parnall

A local baker gave her a croissant and coffee to thank her for her music.

And even when it’s raining, people open their windows or grab an umbrella to listen to her perform.

“It’s such a remarkable feeling. Music is such a huge part of my life and such a passion of mine,” she said. “The fact that it is helping us connect and helping us communicate is probably the coolest thing ever.”

Parnall plays her guitar, ukulele, and keyboard to process her own emotions, but she’s glad that others can enjoy the music, too

“I’m still doing this for me,” she said. “As selfish as it sounds, it’s the only thing keeping me on a positive level during this time, especially being alone and far from home.”

The Canadian described how challenging it was to find her place in Barcelona. Although she’s lived abroad in different countries for years now, Barcelona is a bustling city.

“I was really struggling to fit in here,” she said. “I was thinking people don’t care that I’m here, and I was really struggling with that.”

These concerts have connected her to her neighbors and the city.

“If anything, this has really changed my perspective,” Parnall said. “It’s brought us together, and it’s made me feel like a part of this community.”

caption Parnall said she won’t stop singing until the quarantine is over, and even then, she’s considering making the concerts a weekly event. source Photo courtesy of Jennifer Parnall

Although residents are still unsure when the city will reopen, Parnall is already planning a concert to celebrate

She imagines bringing her amp and keyboard to the rooftop, singing her songs, and joining everyone on the streets afterward.

“It’ll be epic,” she told Insider.

Until then, she’s accepting song requests and taking to her balcony.