Watch the sinister new trailer for ‘Candyman’ that’s filled with blood, guts, and bees

- The trailer for the upcoming “Candyman” movie was released on Thursday, and it’s filled with graphic moments of gore.
- Focusing on the sinister ghost called Candyman, who guts people with his hook hand after they say his name in a mirror five times, the new clip shows just how deranged Candyman can be.
- After middle-school girls say his name in their bathroom, they’re brutally disemboweled by Candyman and stung with bees as a result.
- Elsewhere in the trailer, a young artist (played by “Watchmen” star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), tries to determine if Candyman is real or a myth – and appears to lose his grip on reality in the process.
- The new film is a direct sequel to the 1992 film of the same name and will premiere in June 2020. It’s directed and co-written by Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele, and Win Roselfeld.
