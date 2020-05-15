Cara Delevingne tells fans to stop ‘hating’ ex Ashley Benson amid rumors she’s dating G-Eazy: ‘You don’t know the truth’

caption Cara Delevingne defended her ex Ashley Benson after speculation that she was dating G-Eazy. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Greg Doherty/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne defended her ex Ashley Benson on Thursday following rumors that the “Pretty Little Liars” actress has moved on from their relationship with G-Eazy.

After the Daily Mail published a video of the “Spring Breakers” actress and the rapper showing PDA on Thursday, people criticized Benson for quickly moving on from her two-year relationship with the supermodel, which reportedly ended in April.

In response, Delevingne asked people to “please stop” going after Benson in a message she shared to her Instagram story on Thursday.

“You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be,” she wrote.

Cara Delevingne stood up for her ex Ashley Benson in her Instagram story on Thursday after people on social media criticized her for reportedly moving on from their relationship with G-Eazy.

Before outlets reported that the couple had broken up, Benson and G-Eazy teamed up to record a cover of Radiohead’s song “Creep.” And several weeks after news of Delevingne and Benson’s split broke, the actress was spotted spending time with the “No Limit” rapper around Los Angeles, California.

On Thursday, Daily Mail published a video of Benson and G-Eazy kissing while sitting in a car in Los Angeles, California. The video was released on the same day that the “Spring Breakers” actress liked a fan account’s post denying her rumored romance with the rapper.

“You can’t say they are dating just because of a like and some comments. Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever,” a fan account called @iloveabcd20 captioned the post.

Although Benson seemingly supported the fan account’s theory that G-Eazy, who previously dated Lana Del Rey and Halsey, was merely a “friend,” people judged the actress’ decision to seemingly get involved with the rapper after ending her relationship with the supermodel less than a month ago.

Cara and Ashley breaking up and Ashley moving onto G-Eazy is the TIP of this shitshow 2020 iceberg. what a mess. pic.twitter.com/88lYy9vZLB — niamh (@_NiamhMurphy_) May 14, 2020

Wait, Ashley Benson broke up with Cara Delevingne to date g-eazy??? DOES IT EVEN MAKES SENSE TO YOU?? — mahi (@ShadesOfTaylena) May 14, 2020

lana del rey and halsey on their way to save ashley benson from g-eazy pic.twitter.com/m1S70WCpZm — Stephanie Melo (@unlitnerd) May 13, 2020

In response to the online backlash against Benson, Delevingne stood up for her ex in her Instagram story on Thursday.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” the supermodel wrote. “To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

caption Cara Delevingne defended Ashley Benson on her Instagram story. source Cara Delevingne/Instagram

Although Delevingne defended Benson amidst the criticism, the model has deleted photos with the actress from her Instagram profile following their split. According to E! News, the former couple hasn’t had “a lot of contact” and has agreed to “move on.”

“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it’s over now. Their relationship just ran its course,” a source told People.