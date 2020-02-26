Cara Delevingne wore a see-through lace dress to a Paris Fashion Week show

caption Cara Delevingne attended Dior’s Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday. source Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne was just one of the celebrities who attended Dior’s Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday.

The actress and model arrived in a delicate sheer lace dress from the brand’s spring 2020 collection.

She paired the dress with fishnet Dior heels that retail for $990.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Cara Delevingne is the latest celebrity to embrace the sheer-dress trend.

The actress and model arrived at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday wearing a delicate sheer lace dress from the brand’s spring 2020 collection. She paired it with fishnet Dior heels that are currently available to purchase for $990.

caption Cara Delevingne looked stunning at the Dior Paris Fashion Week show. source Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Since the embroidered design of the dress covered her chest, Delevingne opted to go braless, wearing nothing but a black pair of high-waisted underwear underneath. She kept her accessories simple by adding just a few rings and thin gold hoop earrings.

caption The actress and model wore simple gold hoop earrings with the intricate dress. source Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

The 27-year-old star caught up with fellow model Karlie Kloss at the event, where they were photographed near the front row before the show started.

caption Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss were photographed catching up before the show started. source Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

On Sunday, Delevingne and her girlfriend, Ashley Benson, made headlines for being the epitome of couple style goals at the Boss fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. Benson looked chic in a cream trench dress while Delevingne wore a lavender suit.