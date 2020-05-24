caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

Caravan Outfitters has unveiled the Backroad, a $67,511 five-passenger camper van built on a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van.

The home on wheels has a canvas pop-top that makes way for an additional bed and standing room.

There are two beds in the tiny home on wheels: one “upper level” sleeping space with the pop-top roof, and a bed on the “lower level” that also doubles as the three-seater passenger row.

Instead of creating an interior cooking space, Caravan Outfitters built a modular kitchen box that extends out the back of the van.

Washington-based Caravan Outfitters has unveiled a five-passenger camper van built on a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van for $67,511.

The conversion company was founded in 2015 by the co-owners of Campbell Auto Group, brothers Kurt and Craig Campbell. The company’s first van build, the Free Bird, can hold up to two passengers and comes with a full bed, storage units, and pull-out kitchen box.

Now, Caravan Outfitters is applying its Free Bird design concept to the company’s latest five-seater build: the Backroad.

Caravan Outfitters calls the Backroad – which has similar amenities as the Free Bird but with additional seating and sleeping capacity – the “perfect blend between an everyday driver and a camper van.” To create the new tiny home on wheels, Caravan Outfitters partnered with Reimo, a Germany-based manufacturer that also has specializations in camper vans and RVs.

The van’s final $67,511 price also includes $5,740 worth of Mercedes-Benz upgrade options, including a cold weather package and blind spot assist.

Keep scrolling to see inside the van:

The van has a canvas pop-top with windows and mosquito nets.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

The pop-top can also be rolled up to expose the interior of the tiny home for some fresh air.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

The maker calls the van’s sliding side windows “a must.”

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

The windows’ curtains are also removable.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

For nighttime or cloudier days, the van can be lit with the LED strip light and LED reading lights.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

The Backroad also comes with eight USB ports for phone charging on the go.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

Six of these charging ports are placed under the three reading lights, two of which are on the “lower level” of the van.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

The rear seats can be locked into three different positions, creating an adaptable interior space.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

For a nighttime snooze or afternoon power nap, the seats can also turn into a full size bed, serving as one of the two sleeping options inside of the Backroad.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

The upper elevated bed — which is over 6.5 feet long — can sleep two additional passengers.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

There’s also reading lights by the “upper level” bed with more USB ports.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

The dining table is stored and locked in a drawer underneath the seats.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

The table is able to swivel, allowing it to be used both inside and outside the tiny home on wheels.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

For cooking on the road, a modular kitchen box — with a butane stove, a refrigerator, a slide-out cutting board, and storage units — comes optional for $3,400.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

The butane stove is portable and removable.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

Caravan Outfitters decided on the kitchen box that extends out the back because it saves interior space and allows for full and easy access to both sliding doors of the van.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

Having an exterior kitchen unit also prevents the fabric inside the tiny home from smelling like the food that’s being cooked, according to Caravan Outfitters.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

A tied-down Yeti cooler, which can double as extra seating at the dining table with its additional 2-inch cushion top, also comes optional.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

The cooler can also be used as a step to reach the “upper level” bed.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

All of these amenities are powered by a battery pack that also comes with a disconnect switch to save power when the battery isn’t being used.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

For extra power, a 130-watt solar panel can be installed for an additional $1,450.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

An 8.5-foot long awning also comes optional for shaded outdoor lounging.

caption Backroad. source Caravan Outfitter

The company is currently planning a porta-potty box that will also be an optional component for the build.