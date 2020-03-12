Cardi B opened up about her coronavirus fears in a hilarious, profanity-laced Instagram video: ‘I’m scared!’

- source
- Cardi B/Instagram
- “Money” rapper Cardi B took to Instagram to share some of her concerns about coronavirus on Wednesday, and gave a hilarious, profanity-laced assessment of the situation.
- “Once the stock markets start going low, that’s how I know s— getting real, because ain’t nothing that white corporate America hates the most than losing motherf—ing money,” Cardi explained.
- “Let’s stop playing around: Is this coronavirus s— gonna be like a couple of weeks type of s— or is it gonna be a couple of months type of s—?” the rapper continued, adding, “Let me know so I can start motherf—-ing racking up on foods… so a b—- can move to motherf—-ing Antarctica.”
- Elsewhere in the video, Cardi shared that she was fearful about the virus. She even referenced Netflix’s hit 2018 horror film “Bird Box,” saying, “This s— look like we about to be ‘Bird Box’-ing in this motherf—er.”
- “I’m scared,” the rapper said, before adding that she was planning on moving to “the islands” and telling her fans, “I’ll meet y’all there. Bye!”
