Cardi B defends Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya after other celebrities made transphobic comments about her coming out

Zaya Wade, daughter of actress Gabrielle Union and retired basketball star Dwyane Wade, came out as transgender and confirmed she uses “she/her” pronouns February 11.

Despite affirmation from her family, the 12-year-old’s coming out was met with transphobic comments from rappers Young Thug and Boosie Badazz on social media, Billboard reported.

Cardi B took to Instagram Live in defense of Zaya on Friday, saying: “Try to understand somebody else. Especially when it is a child.”

“We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community – and we’re proud allies as well,” Wade said during an interview on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

But not everyone was supportive of the 12-year-old’s decision to publicly identify as she/her.

Soon after Zaya made her announcement, rappers Young Thug and Boosie Badazz took to social media to express their disapproval – making transphobic remarks and referring to Zaya as Wade’s “son.”

“All I wanna say to dwade son is ‘GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES’ but hey live your true self,” Young Thug tweeted.

In an effort to defend Zaya, Cardi B took to Instagram Live on Friday to call on everyone to be more understanding and accepting.

“I understand that they just don’t be understanding certain s—, please try to understand. Because sometimes you will be wanting people to understand you,” the Grammy Award-winning rapper said. “So try to understand somebody else. Especially when it is a child.”

Cardi B finished her Live by addressing Zaya directly – praising her for being out despite the criticism.

“Speak your truth,” she said. “Speak your truth, and educate.”

.@iamcardib shares her support for Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union’s transgender child Zaya. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/fkOyKCJ1wy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 22, 2020

Trans children have a lower risk of suicide in later life if they are able to start transitioning when they want to – and parental support is key

Like Wade and Union’s decision to stand behind their daughter’s decision to come out, research supports the idea that parental support during a transgender child’s transition – whether it be social or medical – is extremely important for their mental health.

A study by doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital, published January 1 in the medical journal Pediatrics, found that transgender youth who are able to take hormone blockers when they wanted to, rather than going through puberty, had significantly less suicidal ideations throughout their lifetimes than those who did not.

Previous research also found that transitioning in any capacity – whether than be changing their name, getting gender-affirming medical treatment, or simply being allowed to present their gender in the way they want to – can mean the difference between a slew of mental health issues, trauma, or even suicide and living a healthier, happier life.

