Up-and-coming startup Cariuma makes sustainable sneakers that combine old-school style with modern comfort — here’s what they’re like to wear

Cariuma is Rio de Janeiro-based footwear startup with a focus on sustainable production – from the materials to the construction to the shipping methods it uses.

Available for men and women, Cariuma’s sneakers feature old-school styling with modern comfort technology.

Cariuma shoes are relatively affordable, with pairs starting at $79.

We tested them out and found them to be comfortable and easy to wear with almost anything.

Almost everyone wears sneakers, but very few people take into consideration the consequences our shoe habits have had on our planet.

Sneakers are easily one of the most wasteful products across all apparel industries. More often than not, they use loads of virgin plastic, questionably-sourced leather and cotton, toxic dyes, and wasteful amounts of cardboard and plastic associated with shoe boxes and shipping. And to top it off, they live on for years in landfills once you throw them away.

As alarming as that may sound, it seems the industry is starting to change the tides. Consumers are turning to sustainable footwear brands to make shoes they can look good in and feel even better about owning – and Cariuma is just one of the many sustainable footwear brands out there that are beginning to gain traction.

Founded in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil by a group of former footwear industry executives, Cariuma is a new direct-to-consumer sneaker brand with a focus on sustainability and ethics. The brand handmakes its sneakers using high-quality natural materials including organic, fair-trade cotton, natural rubber from hevea brasiliensis trees, and leather from gold-rated tanneries using hides sourced from areas that weren’t deforested for cattle farming.

Beyond the materials used on the shoes themselves, Cariuma implements plenty of other sustainable practices. The brand ships its shoes directly in the shoebox, which eliminates the need for wasteful packaging. It also makes up for the carbon emissions associated with shipping products by purchasing carbon offsets, which brings its carbon footprint down to zero.

In contrast to the futuristic designs you’d expect from a sustainable sneaker, Cariuma uses old school styling throughout its line of shoes. We’ve tested a fair amount of sustainable sneakers over the years, so we decided to give Cariuma a try as well.

We found them to be comfortable, affordable, easy to wear with anything. Keep reading to see our full reviews.

Review of the Catiba Low Black Stripe Vintage ($98):

caption Amir wearing the Catiba Low Black Stripe Vintage. source Amir Ismael/Insider Inc.

What caught my eye most was the classic styling of the shoes. The designs are reminiscent of old-school icons in the same vein as Pro-Keds and some of Vans’ original skate shoes, which makes them timeless and easy to wear. I went with the Catiba Low Black Stripe Vintage because I thought it was the best example of how Cariuma leans into old-school styling.

When my shoes arrived, I was happy to find out that, while they look vintage, they feel very modern. Unlike the rudimentary tooling and insoles found in the true classic sneakers, Cariuma sneakers feature an insanely plush memory foam insole – and they’re just as comfortable as they look.

caption The thick memory foam insoles make every step comfortable. source Cariuma

I’ve worn my Cariuma sneakers a handful of times since I received them, but only for a few hours at a time (considering I’ve only left home for essential trips and short walks). Nonetheless, my feet weren’t the slightest bit fatigued while wearing them.

I went with my true size and the fit is snug because of the insole, but they’re not entirely too small. Although they’re wearable, I personally would have preferred a half size bigger. I’d recommend going up if you want a little bit of extra room – there’s definitely no reason to go down in size. – Amir Ismael, Insider Reviews reporter

Cons to consider

I wouldn’t necessarily consider this a negative given Cariuma’s stance on sustainability, but it’s worth noting again that the shoes will ship in the shoe box. As a sneaker collector, I understand that the box is very important to some people, but you should be prepared to receive a box with shipping labels directly on it and normal wear from shipping – not a pristine shoe box. With that said, the packaging is still visually appealing on the inside.

caption Inspired by its natural materials, the inside of the box features a picture of trees and green shoe paper. source Cariuma

The bottom line

If you’re looking for casual sneakers with classic styling, whether you care about sustainability or not (you should, though), then Cariuma is a brand worth checking out. With most shoes priced under $100 and a small assortment of premium leather sneakers priced at $159, Cariuma won’t break the bank or completely empty your wallet.

Compared to other footwear brands that focus on sustainable sneakers specifically, like Nothing New and Allbirds, I personally think Cariuma sneakers are the best looking – and they’re among the most affordable.