Carlton and Diamond said they received death threats following their breakup on ‘Love Is Blind’

caption Carlton Morton source Love is Blind/Netflix

Spoilers for the “Love is Blind” reunion episode below.

Former couple Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton discussed their year after filming “Love is Blind” at the reunion special of the hit Netflix series, including receiving death threats.

Diamond and Carlton had an explosive break up after Carlton came out as bisexual to Diamond.

While the two did not share the exact nature of the death threat, Diamond and Carlton said they were related to people perceiving Diamond as biphobic after her reaction to Carlton sharing his dating history.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Emotions flared at the “Love is Blind” reunion special when participants Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton said they received death threats after the hit reality series premiered on Netflix in February.

“[Carlton] was getting remarks and people attacking him, I’m getting the same thing,” Diamond said. “I’ve gotten death threats as well.”

The two were the first engaged couple on the show to end their relationship after Carlton came out to Diamond as bisexual during a trip to Mexico. Carlton had waited to tell Diamond about his sexuality until after they were engaged, which she took that as a violation of trust.

The discussion quickly devolved into a fight and the end of their brief engagement.

While the two did not explicitly touch on the nature of the death threats made against them, Diamond implied the ones sent to her had to do with her reaction to Carlton’s sexuality – as the two had been discussing how people on the internet called her biphobic.

“I’ve been called those names [biphobic, homophobic],” Diamond said. “I was really hurt by that and well why were people seeing it in a totally different perspective.”

Carlton’s received death threats for calling Diamond a “b—-” during their heated final argument, which he told her and the rest of the “Love is Blind” cast he deeply regretted.

“I made a horrible mistake in indirectly calling her out of her name – that’s something that should have never happened,” Carlton said.

Carlton apologized again for losing his temper with Diamond and gave her back her engagement ring – which he had to fish out of a resort swimming pool – as a symbol of their friendship.

Read more:

A ‘Love Is Blind’ contestant says she regrets panicking when she found out her new fiancé was bisexual

Lauren and Cameron set an example for interracial dating on “Love is Blind” by embracing each other’s cultures, according to a relationship therapist

Lauren from ‘Love Is Blind’ said talking politics with Cameron was crucial before getting engaged