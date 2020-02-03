Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line are banning people who have been to China recently from sailing on their ships to protect passengers from the coronavirus

caption Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Breeze. source Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines via Getty Images

Over 17,000 people have contracted the coronavirus, and more than 360 people have died from it.

Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, and Norwegian Cruise Line are banning people who have been to China in the weeks before a cruise from sailing on their ships.

Royal Caribbean and Norwegian have also outlined additional health screenings some passengers may receive.

The world’s three biggest cruise lines are taking precautions to protect passengers and crew members from the Wuhan coronavirus.

These are the steps Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, and Norwegian Cruise Line are taking in response to the coronavirus.

Carnival

“Although the risk to our guests and crew is low, we are closely monitoring the evolving situation with respect to coronavirus,” a Carnival representative said.

Customers who have been in mainland China in the two weeks prior to their cruise will not be allowed to board. Carnival is also implementing “enhanced screening, prevention, and control measures for our ships, guests, and crew,” but the Carnival representative did not offer further detail about them.

Royal Caribbean

caption Royal Caribbean International’s Harmony of the Seas. source Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean has canceled all cruises in China and Hong Kong through the end of February. For all other cruises, anyone who has been in China or Hong Kong in the 15 days prior to their trip will not be allowed on board. Customers in that group will have their trip refunded.

The following groups will be required to receive special health screenings:

Passengers and crew members who have been in contact with anyone who has been to China in the 15 days before a cruise

Anyone with a passport from China or Hong Kong

Passengers who say they’re not feeling well or show any flu-like symptoms

If a passenger or crew member is found to have a fever or low blood oximetry, they will not be allowed to board the ship.

“These steps are intentionally conservative, and we apologize that they will inconvenience some of our guests,” a Royal Caribbean representative said.

Norwegian

caption Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Gem. source Norwegian Cruise Line

Customers and crew members who have been to mainland China in the 30 days before their cruise will not be allowed to board. Customers in that group will receive a refund.

Before boarding, passengers who appear to have coronavirus symptoms will be evaluated. For cruises beginning in Hong Kong, passengers with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher won’t be able to board.

Passengers who show symptoms of any respiratory illness on board will receive a coronavirus screening and may be quarantined or removed from their ship, and Norwegian ships will receive more thorough cleanings and disinfection procedures.