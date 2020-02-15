The life and career of Caroline Flack, former ‘Love Island’ and ‘The X Factor’ host who died at age 40

Caroline Flack, a British television presenter, reportedly died at age 40 on Saturday, according to The Daily Mail and The Sun.

Flack was found dead at her East London flat, according to reports.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time,” Flack’s family said in a statement published by The Sun.

She was known for hosting reality series “Love Island” from 2015 until 2019, as well as being the winner of the BBC’s “Strictly Come Dancing” show.

She also hosted “The X Factor” with singer Olly Murs, as well as a spinoff of the talent competition series.

Flack’s acting career began with roles in a TV movie and the British series “Bo’ Selecta!” in the early 2000s.

According to IMDb, Flack’s earliest acting credits are from an apperance in TV movie “Is Harry on the Boat?” from 2001, as well as a role in “Bo’ Selecta!,” a TV series that aired in the UK from 2002 until 2004.

Throughout the early- to mid-2000s, Flack was a host, presenter, and personality on a variety of UK-based reality TV shows.

Flack was a red carpet and awards show presenter and host of several TV documentary specials, according to IMDb.

She hosted “The Xtra Factor” series, which was dedicated to discussing the popular talent competition show “The X Factor.”

caption Caroline Flack and singer Olly Murs on “The Xtra Factor.” source ITV

Flack and Murs hosted “The Xtra Factor,” a spinoff of “The X Factor,” from 2011 through 2014, according to ITV News.

Flack and Olly Murs later became hosts on “The X Factor.”

caption Olly Murs and Caroline Flack at “The X Factor” auditions in 2015. source KGC-246/STAR MAX/IPx

Flack and Murs were promoted to host the original “The X Factor” show after leaving the spinoff series, according to ITV News. The duo hosted “The X Factor” for one year, facing criticism from viewers of the show, ITV News reports.

In 2014, Flack won “Strictly Come Dancing,” a dancing competition show on the BBC.

caption The moment before Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalev won “Strictly Come Dancing” in 2014. source BBC

Flack and her dance partner, Pasha Kovalev, performed the Charleston dance in their winning routine, titled “Istanbul” – an iteration of the song “Istanbul (Not Constantinople)” by They Might Be Giants.

Flack published an autobiography called “Storm In a C Cup” in 2015.

caption The cover of Flack’s autobiography. source Amazon

A synopsis of Flack’s book from publisher Simon & Schuster outlines Flack’s rise to fame following her win of BBC’s “Strictly Come Dancing.”

“Known for her throaty laugh, edgy humor and quick-fire wit, showcased on some of Britain’s most popular spin-off shows, 2015 saw her thrust into the mainstream, hosting ITV’s flagship talent show, The X Factor, with Olly Murs.”

Flack’s autobiography apparently touches on her “sheltered Norfolk childhood shared with her twin sister,” as well as the stresses and pressures she faced behind the guise of TV success.

“Caroline wears her heart on her sleeve, documenting her joys and heartbreaks with the humour, resilience and unflinching emotional honesty that have made her of one of television’s most popular celebrities working in television today,” according to the synopsis.

In an excerpt of her book, Flack alludes to an encounter or informal relationship she had with Prince Harry in 2009.

caption Caroline Flack in a 2015 ITV “This Morning” interview. source ITV “This Morning”

According to an excerpt of Flack’s book published in Grazia magazine, Flack met Prince Harry through a mutual friend named Natalie Pinkham in 2009.

“I knew she was friends with Prince Harry, and I’d never met him, so I thought, ‘Oh that’s quite exciting’, and for a moment I perked up. So I was just sitting there and he arrived with a few others in tow and we all spent the evening chatting and laughing,” an excerpt from Flack’s book read.

“To meet a prince is so unlikely it would be weird not to acknowledge it. However, once the story got out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other. I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry’s bit of rough,” the excerpt continued.

In the ITV “This Morning” interview, Flack only spoke vaguely of her encounter with Prince Harry.

“I don’t really talk about the relationships, and I do make a point in the book that I don’t talk about Prince Harry, because it’s just not my place to talk about someone else in any way,” Flack said on “This Morning.”

She continued, saying: “It wasn’t really a relationship. Thing is, I had to talk about the fact of the effect it caused. It was so intrusive.”

In her book, Flack also wrote about her relationship with Harry Styles, who was on “The X Factor” while she was a host.

caption Caroline Flack and Olly Murs interview One Direction. source “The X Factor”

In Flack’s book, she wrote about the relationship with Styles, who was 17 when he was on “The X Factor,” and Flack was 31.

An excerpt from her book published in Cosmopolitan UK reads: “I already knew that he had a crush on me, he’s made it pretty obvious as he’s said it in magazines and said it to friends. I’ve never felt I was much older than Harry. I still feel 18 and I probably act that way half the time. Although it was just a bit of fun we decided it was best to keep it to ourselves as we were both working for Simon Cowell.”

In 2015, Flack began hosting the reality series “Love Island,” which she continued until 2019.

caption Flack in a photo for “Love Island.” source ITV Studios

Flack was well-known as the host of the popular reality-competition show, which aired on ITV2.

In the popular series, Flack announced which islanders would leave the luxury villa, and which lucky single would win the grand prize of £50,000.

The host announced her resignation from “Love Island,” saying she’d be stepping down amid allegations of assault against her boyfriend.

Flack was charged with the assault of her boyfriend, former professional tennis player Lewis Burton, on December 13, 2019, following reports of an incident that happened at her London home, according to CNN.

Flack was due to return to court in connection with the assault charge on March 4.

Flack shared the news that she would step down from “Love Island” in a statement on Instagram Stories, CNN reported.

Her statement read: “There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.”

Flack continued, writing: “In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for Series 6.”

After Flack had resigned from “Love Island,” host Laura Whitmore took her place on the show.

ITV, the network that aired “Love Island,” shared a statement also published by The Sun, which reads: “Everybody at ‘Love Island’ and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the ‘Love Island’ team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”