Caroline Flack, former ‘Love Island’ host, has died at 40

British television presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead, according to multiple publications including The Daily Mail and The Sun.

Flack, the former host of reality series “Love Island,” was found dead at her East London flat on Saturday, according to reports.

The host’s shock death comes amid court proceedings related to an assault charge against her boyfriend, with whom she shared a London home.

Television presenter Caroline Flack has reportedly died at the age of 40.

Flack was found dead at her East London apartment on Saturday, according to reports from the Daily Mail and The Sun.

In a statement reported by The Sun, Flack’s family confirmed her death and asked for privacy.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February,” the statement said. “We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

The host was most recently known for anchoring the British reality show “Love Island” from 2015 to 2019, when she announced she would be stepping down ahead of the show’s sixth season after widespread reports of allegations of assault against her boyfriend.

Flack’s death comes amid court proceedings related to the allegations. In December, police were seen investigating the house she shared with her boyfriend, former professional tennis player Lewis Burton.

Initial reports said that a man had been attacked and Flack was later charged with assault.

She was due to return to court in connection with the charge on March 4.

Flack has been a prominent fixture in British pop culture for years after beginning her career as an actress and being spotted alongside famous men like Prince Harry and a teenaged Harry Styles.