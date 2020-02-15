A British news site removed a mocking story about Caroline Flack after the former ‘Love Island’ host was found dead

British newspaper The Sun removed a story about a Valentine’s Day card that mocked deceased former “Love Island” host Caroline Flack over her assault arrest.

The story was posted on Valentine’s Day and removed after news broke that Flack had been found dead by suicide one day later.

The popular television presenter’s death triggered a wave of reactions that honored her life and slammed the UK press for its relentless coverage of her turbulent personal life.

British newspaper The Sun removed a story detailing a Valentine’s Day card that mocked television presenter Caroline Flack, who was found dead by suicide just one day after the story was posted.

The story, published on Friday, featured a card with the presenter’s likeness alongside a message saying “I’ll f—ing lamp you.” It is unclear exactly when the story was taken down, but it can be seen on an internet archive page and in screenshots posted to social media.

Though the page now displays an error message, the URL to the story mentions Flack’s name and “assault,” which she was charged with in December against her boyfriend.

After Flack’s death was announced Saturday afternoon, scores of people posted on social media that the story had been taking down with no explanation.

It’s shocking that Caroline Flack, 40, has been found dead. The Sun and other newspapers hounded her to death. The Sun has deleted a story it published yesterday about a horrible Caroline Flack Valentine’s Day card. This isn’t journalism, and it ruins the real work journalists do pic.twitter.com/o2KHhkieLF — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 15, 2020

The criticism of media coverage surrounding her shock death mostly pointed to the brutal coverage she had received since allegations of assault surfaced in December, leading her to quit her four-year gig hosting dating-reality show “Love Island.”

Reactions from top media figures and former “Love Island” contestants posted online remembered Flack as a kind individual, and many slammed the UK press for relentless coverage of her turbulent personal life.

The massively successful show has come under scrutiny for its impact on contestants’ mental health after two people who had been on the show died by suicide within the last two years.

