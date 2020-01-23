These are the top 10 cars with the best resale value for 2020, according to Kelley Blue Book

caption The Toyota Tacoma. source Toyota

Kelley Blue Book just announced the 2020 model-year winners of its Best Resale Value Awards. These are the cars it projects will best retain their value during the first five years of ownership.

The top 10, which is largely comprised of vehicles from US carmakers, includes seven trucks, two SUVs, and one sports car.

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma is Kelley Blue Book’s top pick for resale value five years down the line.

Kelley Blue Book’s predictions for 2020 and beyond are out, with the organization announcing the 2020 model-year vehicles it projects will retain the most value after five years of ownership on Tuesday. Projected resale value is one of the top factors buyers should consider when choosing a new car, since, according to Kelley Blue Book, depreciation is one of the largest expenses that drivers reckon with during their first five years of new-car ownership.

Once it’s driven off the lot, the average new vehicle will only retain about 37% of its retail price after five years, according to data from Kelley Blue Book. That means a $25,000 car will be worth only $9,000 five years down the line, while a $50,000 luxury vehicle will lose more than $30,000 of its value to depreciation over the same period.

All the cars on Kelley Blue Book’s list of the top-10 vehicles with the best resale value, however, are projected to retain at least 50% of their retail price five years out. Kelley Blue Book predicts that drivers who buy a 2020 Toyota Tacoma – the site’s top pick for resale value – will be able to sell it for 61% of its MSRP in five years.

It’s worth noting that Kelley Blue Book’s top 10 list contains mostly trucks and SUVs, which reflects the overall trend in the automotive market toward pickups and crossovers and away from sedans. The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette – the long-anticipated mid-engined variant of the car – also made the list.

Scroll down to learn which 10 models made Kelley Blue Book’s list of the cars with the best resale value.

RAM 1500

caption 2020 RAM 1500 Limited. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Currently in its fifth generation, the RAM 1500 now comes standard with a mild-hybrid system – called eTorque – that helps with both fuel economy and towing capability. Notably, a massive 12-inch touchscreen display is an option on all RAM 1500 trims except for the base Tradesman model.

Ford Ranger

caption 2020 Ford Ranger. source Ford

After a seven-year hiatus during which the Ranger wasn’t sold on the US market, Ford announced that the beloved pickup would relaunch stateside in 2019. After a bit of a slow start, Ford ended up selling close to 90,000 Rangers in 2019. If the internationally available Ranger Raptor – the smaller alternative to Ford’s juiced-up F-150 Raptor – ever hits US shores, it’ll likely be a hit as well.

Chevrolet Silverado

caption The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Diesel. source GM

Chevrolet unveiled an all-new Silverado for the 2019 model year and introduced some new features and engine choices for 2020. For the 2020 Silverado, Chevy increased availability of its 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 across trim levels and introduced a new 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six turbo-diesel.

GMC Sierra

caption The 2020 GMC Sierra Denali. source GM

The Sierra is the Chevrolet Silverado’s GMC sibling. What sets the Sierra apart is its higher starting MSRP and fancier options for finishes, such as a carbon fiber bed that GMC claims is the “most scratch, dent and corrosion resistant pickup bed in the industry.”

Chevrolet Corvette

caption The 2020 Corvette Stingray. source GM

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is the eighth generation of the car, and the first without its engine up front. The mid-engine layout brings the new Corvette out of its historical element and into competition with the luxury supercar makers of the world, like Aston Martin, McLaren, and Ferrari.

Toyota 4Runner

caption The 2020 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade Edition. source Toyota

First introduced for the 1984 model year, the Toyota 4Runner started out as essentially a Hilux pickup truck with a fiberglass shell over the bed. Over the next 30-plus years, the 4Runner has leaned into the off-roading culture, especially in the TRD Off-Road trim, which sports goodies like crawl control, a locking rear differential, and a highly adjustable traction control system.

Jeep Wrangler

caption A four-door Jeep Wrangler. source FCA

The Jeep Wrangler holds its value remarkably well, and that’s at least partially because it’s the option in the spotlight for US consumers who want a rugged, highly customizable, drop-top 4×4. Perhaps the upcoming Ford Bronco – which will likely sport a removable roof and doors – will give the Wrangler a run for its money when it’s released later this year.

Toyota Tundra

caption 2020 Toyota Tundra. source Toyota

It’s no surprise that a few Toyotas appear on this list, considering the brand has a reputation for excellent long-term reliability. The Tundra, despite its age, is among those models. In fact, some Tundras have been known to chug along for over 1 million miles.

Jeep Gladiator

caption The 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon. source FCA

Jeep’s first pickup truck since the demise of the Cherokee-based Comanche in 1992, the Gladiator is the best of both worlds for drivers who love the Wrangler but want hauling and towing capability more similar to that of a truck. And people are willing to shell out for this specialty truck – during its first full month of availability in May 2019, buyers paid an average of $56,403 for a new Gladiator, almost $23,000 over the base sticker price.

Toyota Tacoma

caption The 2020 Toyota Tacoma Limited. source Toyota

The leader of the midsize-pickup category in the US, the Toyota Tacoma sold nearly 249,000 units in 2019. According to Kelley Blue Book, if you buy a base 2020 Tacoma for $26,050, you should be able to sell it for roughly $15,890 in 2025.