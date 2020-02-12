9 dreamy castles you and your friends can rent around the world

caption You can rent out an entire castle with your friends. source Glamping Hub

The rental site Glamping Hub has a myriad of castle stays that can accommodate big groups.

You and your friends can book castles located everywhere from New York to Italy through the site.

Some of the castles sit on private islands, offering ultimate privacy.

There’s even a medieval castle for rent in Spain that costs just $65.72 per night when split up between 10 guests.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

You can rent a castle that sleeps 22 people in Park City, Utah.

caption The castle can sleep 22 people. source Glamping Hub

The 16,000-square-foot castle has six bedrooms that can sleep 22 guests, making it an ideal vacation spot for friends looking to bond.

Pointed archways, elaborate chandeliers, and lattice windows make the space feel like an authentic fairy-tale location, while additions like a flat-screen TV, game room, and a private hot tub give it modern appeal.

The base cost for the listing is $7,311.88 per night, which is around $332 when split between 22 guests. The Utah castle requires a minimum four-night stay.

See the Glamping Hub listing here.

This Arkansas castle has a Rapunzel-esque tower.

caption The Arkansas castle has a tower. source Glamping Hub

The three-story tower looks cool, and it also offers guests an indoor balcony, serving as a private hideaway. The tower even holds a dining room on its bottom level.

The mansion also features four bedrooms, a stone fireplace, a fire pit, and 52 acres of private property to explore.

The base cost of the castle is $481.98 per night, which is just $40.17 when split between 12 people. The Arkansas castle requires a minimum two-night stay.

See the Glamping Hub listing here.

This quaint castle in upstate New York is perfect for a getaway.

caption The castle is located in Bolton Landing, New York. source Glamping Hub

Angular ceilings and exposed beams make this Bolton Landing, New York, castle feel like it’s been transported back in time, with the stone finish adding to its appeal.

The three-bedroom property features a flat-screen TV and a private wooded backyard, and it sits near public beaches so guests can have two vacations in one.

The New York castle costs $780.83 per night, which is $111.54 between 7 people. The listing requires a minimum two-night stay.

See the Glamping Hub listing here.

Larger groups might like this Texas castle that can sleep up to 14 people.

caption A stay in the castle comes with complimentary breakfast. source Glamping Hub

Located in Marble Falls, Texas, the property has five bedrooms and is decorated to look like a traditional castle. The stay comes with a complimentary breakfast each morning.

The property has a large outdoor gazebo where guests can gather, and visitors can also pay for additional amenities during their stays, such as catering and photography.

The Texas castle costs $757.06 per night, which is $54 between 14 people.

See the Glamping Hub listing here.

There’s also a castle on a private island near Chippewa Bay, New York.

caption The entire island is available for rent. source Glamping Hub

The castle sits on an island that’s part of New York’s Thousand Islands region.

It’s available for tours during the day, but guests have exclusive access at night.

It’s accessible via boat.

The Chippewa Bay castle can sleep up to eight guests.

caption The island can be rented out for private events. source Glamping Hub

The spacious home features views of the water, and it can even be rented out for weddings and other special events.

The base cost for a stay is $786.45 per night, which is $98.30 between eight people.

See the Glamping Hub listing here.

You can rent a castle in Venice, Italy, that sleeps up to 10 guests.

caption The castle gives guests access to a spa. source Glamping Hub

The medieval castle is part of a larger property, giving guests access to amenities like a pool, tennis court, spa, and golf club.

The house itself features five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and antique decor to make it feel like medieval times.

The base cost of the Venice castle is $657.22 per night, which is $65.72 when split between 10 guests. The listing requires a minimum seven-night stay.

You can see the Glamping Hub listing here.

If you’re closer to the West Coast, you can stay in a sprawling castle in San Luis Obispo, California.

caption The California castle features ornate decor. source Glamping Hub

The property features three bedrooms with en suites, as well as a loft with four twin beds that’s accessible by a secret staircase.

Ornate ceiling decor can be found throughout the home, as well as chandeliers and a spacious yard.

The California castle costs $444.34 per night, which is $44.43 split between 10 people.

See the Glamping Hub listing here.

A private island with a castle is available for rent off the coast of Madrid, Spain.

caption The entire island is available for rent. source Glamping Hub

The castle itself can sleep eight people, but the island can accommodate 38 guests thanks to luxury bell tents on the property.

The property also has vineyards, fruit trees, and surrounding beaches to make it feel like a private oasis.

The castle sleeps eight people, while the tents can house up to 30 additional guests.

caption The cost of the castle increases with additional guests. source Glamping Hub

Surrounded by water and beach views, the castle features a private entrance and suite into the tower, as well as three other bedrooms. Amenities like an outdoor barbecue make the castle feel even more luxurious.

The base cost of the Madrid castle is $1,513.02 per night for eight guests, which is $189.13 per night. The island has a minimum two-night stay, but the cost for two nights for the whole island is $2,960.29, which would be just $77.90 per person.

See the Glamping Hub listing here.

The Blue Ridge Mountain region of North Carolina is also home to a castle.

caption The castle sits on 11 acres of land. source Glamping Hub

This listing combines rustic mountain vibes with the charm of a castle, as it sits on 11 acres of land with nature trails and outdoor seating.

This North Carolina castle can accommodate 10 guests, and it boasts a hot tub, an art gallery, and a sweetheart pond on the property.

The castle has a base cost of $433.99 per night, which is $43.40 when split between 10 people. It requires a minimum two-night stay.

See the Glamping Hub listing here.