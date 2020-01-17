CCG expands Asia-Pacific presence with Singapore office

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 17 January 2020 – Hong Kong-based communications agency Creative Consulting Group (CCG) has responded to regional growth by launching a Singapore operation at the start of 2020.









CCG expands Asian footprint with the opening of a Singapore office.

(From left) Belinda Chan, Managing Partner of CCG; Kevin Leung, Director CCG; Penn Leung, Account Director of CCG.





Led by Director of CCG Kevin Leung, the Singapore operation will continue to seek new opportunities that make strategic sense not only to grow the group’s business, but also provide additional value for their clients.





A graduate of the University of Toronto, Kevin has nearly two decades of experiences in financial marketing and publishing industry. Kevin is deeply invested in delivering the optimal one-stop solution and be a trusted service partner to clients from the local and international arenas.





Founded by former journalist Belinda Chan in 2001, CCG has been regarded as one of the leading full-service integrated communications consultancies in the region. Adding CCG Singapore will further support their diversified client partnerships and to deliver seamless and quality service.





“Our clients are increasingly looking at an integrated, pan-Asian approach,” said Chan, managing partner of CCG. “Singapore is a key market in Asia for many multinational companies. With our proven client relationships and diverse capabilities, we are poised for even further growth and footprint expansion under the regional leadership of Kevin.”





CCG Singapore will provide clients with a range of service including branding, creative development, integrated communications including digital, language, advertising, media relations, coaching and training, and event management services.

About Creative Consulting Group (CCG)

Founded in Hong Kong in 2001, CCG is a multidisciplinary agency group with a focused expertise in corporate and marketing communications. The group’s mission is to provide a full range of services in marketing and corporate communications to help clients achieve the success they seek and bring their aspirations to life. CCG is a member of the world’s largest independent PR agency organisation PRNetwork.