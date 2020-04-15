CDC director says he’ll keep working with WHO despite Trump’s plans to cut funding to the agency

caption Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Dr. Robert Redfield testifies about coronavirus preparedness and response to the House Government Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2020. source REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

CDC chief Robert Redfield on Wednesday said his agency and the WHO have a “long history of working together,” signaling that will continue despite President Donald Trump’s plans to cut funding.

“I’d like to do the postmortem on this outbreak once we get through it together,” the CDC chief added.

Trump has been widely criticized over his plans to cut funding to the WHO amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Wednesday said his agency will continue to work with the World Health Organization (WHO) despite President Donald Trump’s plans to cut funding.

Redfield told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that the CDC and WHO have a “long history of working together,” and that would continue moving forward.

“I’d like to do the postmortem on this outbreak once we get through it together,” the CDC chief added.

CDC Director weighs in on whether the WHO failed in response to the coronavirus pandemic and if it's wise to suspend funding during the crisis, telling @GStephanopoulos "I'd like to do the postmortem on this outbreak once we get through it together." https://t.co/PrZRMwCBwK pic.twitter.com/hCQdzualrU — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 15, 2020

Trump has accused the WHO of being too China-centric, alleging that it helped the Chinese government push false information in the early days of the coronavirus. On Tuesday, he announced plans to slash funding to the agency.

The US accounts for roughly 15% of the WHO’s budget, and Trump has been broadly criticized by Democratic members of Congress and former US officials over this move.

The WHO plays a crucial role in advising and assisting developing countries on medical issues and crises, and there is concern that weakening the agency amid the coronavirus pandemic could exacerbate the global crisis and come back to haunt the US.

Former US ambassador to the UN Samantha Power said the Trump’s plan to halt funding was “obscene.”

Lots to criticize in @WHO response. But Trump’s halting funds amid pandemic is obscene. Everything Trump has criticized @WHO – trusting China’s lies, flattering China, being late in sounding the #covid alarm – were the very mistakes Trump made & he’s a hell of a lot more powerful https://t.co/mhu02B1JmX — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 15, 2020

“If we throw a punch at WHO, we’re just going to end up connecting with our own jaw here, because it will make it harder to stop the outbreak globally and that is bad for our own interests,” Jeremy Konyndyk, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development who oversaw the Obama administration’s response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa as director for foreign disaster assistance at USAID, told Insider on Tuesday.

“As long as there’s a fire of this burning somewhere in the world, all of us are vulnerable to those sparks,” Konyndyk added. “And the WHO has a really, really crucial role in putting out those fires, and we should be enabling them to do that rather than starting fights with them.”

Konyndyk said Trump is trying to make the WHO a scapegoat for his bungled response to the coronavirus pandemic, and to deflect from the fact the US is the epicenter of the crisis.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, a top lawmaker on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, echoed these sentiments on Tuesday, tweeting: “Pulling out of the WHO makes America less secure. It makes another pandemic more likely. It only serves Trump’s political interests, as he desperately grasps for a scapegoat to deflect attention from his fatal mishandling of this crisis.”

Similarly, Jack Chow, a US ambassador for global HIV/AIDS during the George W. Bush administration who also previously served as a WHO assistant director-general, told Insider: “Defunding WHO will mean the withdrawal of medical advisers to these regions when they need it the most as the virus encroaches.”

“Should COVID-19 accelerate in poverty zones, the pandemic could last for many more months even years longer, and could even become permanent among human populations. For Trump to cause a crisis within a crisis weakens the global response at a precarious time,” Chow added.

As Trump criticizes and pulls the US away from global institutions, former US diplomats and officials warn that China is filling the void.