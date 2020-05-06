9 celebrities who have broken lockdown and self-isolation rules

During the pandemic, people have been advised to stay at home and social distance to prevent further spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Although restrictions vary by state and country, millions of people are being told to stay home and social distance to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

And while many celebrities have followed orders during the pandemic, others have broken self-isolation and social distancing efforts, showing fans that they believe they’re above the rules.

Kylie Jenner, who begged her fans to social distance and stay home in an Instagram video, broke California’s shelter-in-place orders by going to a friend’s house.

And after Madonna tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, she reportedly flew from the UK to New York and attended a birthday party.

Here are the celebrities who have appeared to break lockdown rules during the pandemic.

Kylie Jenner ignored shelter-in-place orders by visiting her friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s house.

caption Kylie Jenner has been friends with Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou for years.

Jenner was photographed on her way to visit her friend’s house in Los Angeles, California, despite the state’s shelter-in-place orders.

Soon after, she invited her friend over to her newly purchased mansion. Rather than hiding the fact that Karanikolaou was at Jenner’s house, they both posted pictures to Instagram and created TikTok videos standing less than six feet apart.

The makeup mogul previously asked her more than 171 million Instagram followers to practice social distancing and stay home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. After fans realized that Jenner wasn’t following her own advice, they blasted her for thinking she was above the rules.

Tom Brady worked out in a public park that was closed for the pandemic.

Many public parks in Tampa Bay closed in an effort to prevent crowds from gathering during the pandemic.

However, Jane Castor, the mayor of Tampa, said that staff patrol found Brady exercising alone in a downtown park that was closed to the public. She explained that a staffer had to ask the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to leave and go home.

After the news broke, the City of Tampa’s Twitter account wrote, “Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”

Josh Brolin visited his father, James Brolin, and his stepmother, Barbra Streisand.

caption James Brolin spent time with his parents during the pandemic.

Brolin received backlash for visiting his father and his stepmother despite orders to social distance.

“My father lives next door to us and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that’s our responsibility,” the actor said in an Instagram video apologizing for breaching the rules.

Brolin called the decision “irresponsible,” and said, “It’s hard to be honest sometimes. It’s hard to be honest and say, ‘Maybe I screwed up.’ I knew that was in the air. Not because of the responses, but the responses brought me back to my own truth.”

Evangeline Lilly refused to social distance and equated COVID-19 to a “respiratory flu.”

caption Evangeline Lilly said she wouldn’t self-isolate.

Lilly came under fire for saying that she and her family weren’t social distancing during the pandemic in an Instagram post.

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” the actress wrote in the comments of her photo.

When followers pointed out that she could affect other people by refusing to social distance, she shared that she lives with her father, who has stage four leukemia.

“I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids,” she wrote. “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

After people called her out for brushing off COVID-19, Lilly issued an apology on Instagram.

“I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message,” she wrote.

Lilly continued, “My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation.”

Madonna flew internationally to attend a birthday party.

caption Madonna ignored social distancing efforts.

Madonna reportedly flew from the UK to Bridgehampton, New York, to attend Steven Klein’s birthday party, according to Page Six. The pop star was seen hugging Klein at the private gathering, which was livestreamed.

Days before crossing continents, Madonna announced that she’d tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies on Instagram, suggesting that she may have been asymptomatic to the disease.

“Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies,” she said, adding, “So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, and I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

And while many people assume that antibodies mean that they’re immune, the World Health Organization released a statement that said, “There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.”

Iggy Azalea had a manicurist come to her home.

caption Iggy Azalea received criticism for having a non-essential worker at her home.

Even though non-essential workers are being told to stay home, Azalea had a nail technician come to her home. She tweeted about getting a manicure and shared a photo, leading to an outcry on social media.

“Getting your nails done AND they turn out just how you wanted really does put you in the best mood,” the rapper said.

Twitter users began reprimanding Azalea for having a non-essential worker come to her home for a manicure when people were being ordered to stay home.

“If I want to risk having a worker in my home that is my business, not yours,” she responded, telling another person, “I haven’t left my house so if she did that’s my choice to stay here and be sick. Also she’s a nail tech, masked and gloved. Relax. We weren’t tongue kissing I promise.”

Justin Bieber visited his family in Canada, although they weren’t previously quarantined together.

caption Justin Bieber broke social distancing measures.

Bieber has been self-isolating with his wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in their house in Canada during the pandemic.

However, he began sharing Instagram photos of his siblings Allie, Jazmyn, and Jaxon – with whom he wasn’t previously quarantined – at his property, appearing to break social distancing efforts.

Real Madrid star Luka Jovic broke isolation orders when he returned to Serbia.

caption Luka Jovic plays for Real Madrid.

After the La Liga season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Real Madrid player flew home to Serbia.

He was expected to self-isolate for 28 days, as the COVID-19 case count in Spain is high, however he was reportedly spotted outside of his home.

Jovic responded to the backlash on Instagram and said, “Since the situation in the world and in our country is very difficult, I have to come forward and give support to my people. First of all, I am very sorry that I am the main topic these days and that I am constantly being written about, not the heroes of this crisis, doctors and all the medical professionals.”

He added, “It is very unfortunate for me that some people did their job unprofessionally and did not give me the correct instructions for how to behave in self-isolation. In Spain, I was allowed to go to a pharmacy and a supermarket so that I could get the groceries I needed, which is not the case here.”

The president of Serbia said that Jovic would be arrested if he breaches self-isolation measures again.

Kendall Jenner reportedly took a road trip to Arizona with NBA player Devin Booker to “get some much-needed air.”

caption Kendall Jenner was spotted on the road trip with Devin Booker.

Jenner took a road trip from California to Arizona with Booker, TMZ reported.

“Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group,” a source told the outlet.

The source added, “They took a road trip for some much-needed air.”

Even though Jenner and Booker had self-isolated together in California, they were seen stopping in public places and crossed state borders despite orders to stay at home.